Former Ohio State 197 pounder Luke Geog commits to Missouri wrestling

Former Ohio State 197 pounder Luke Geog committed to Missouri out of the transfer portal, he announced on social media. He has one more year of eligibility.

Geog is a two-time NCAA qualifier, getting to the tournament in 2024 and ’26. He finished in the blood round in March in Cleveland.

Geog has a record of 39-21 in his career. In 2026 he set a career high in wins with 18 and now he will finish up his collegiate wrestling career with the Tigers.

“I am very thankful for the coaches, teammates and mentors I have had so far in my wrestling career,” Geog wrote in a statement. “I have had the opportunity to learn from so many hardworking and talented individuals. I am immensely grateful for the coaches who have put so much time and effort into coaching and shaping me into the athlete I am today. To Buckeye fans, thank you for the constant love and support, I am forever thankful to have been apart of Buckeye Nation.

“With that being said, I am blessed and excited to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Missouri. I am grateful to the coaches for this opportunity to continue chasing my goals. Above all, I put my faith in God, and trust in the plans He has for me.”

Former Wisconsin wrestling All-American Zan Fugitt also committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Fugitt finished in fourth at 133 pounds in 2025 during his redshirt freshman season, going 22-9 that year. He followed it up with a 21-8 campaign this past season, but went 1-2 at the NCAA Tournament.

In two varsity seasons with the Badgers, Fugitt went 43-17 and is expected to stay at 133 pounds next season. In a new room, Fugitt will have the potential to return to form after missing the podium in 2026.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Missouri finished the 2025-26 campaign 14th at the NCAA Tournament and had two All-Americans. Cam Steed finished 5th at 174 pounds in Cleveland while freshman Aeoden Sinclair finished 3rd at 184 pounds in his first NCAA Tournament.