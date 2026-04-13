Former Wisconsin wrestling All-American Zan Fugitt commits to Missouri

Former Wisconsin wrestling All-American Zan Fugitt committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Fugitt finished in fourth at 133 pounds in 2025 during his redshirt freshman season, going 22-9 that year. He followed it up with a 21-8 campaign this past season, but went 1-2 at the NCAA Tournament.

In two varsity seasons with the Badgers, Fugitt went 43-17 and is expected to stay at 133 pounds next season. In a new room, Fugitt will have the potential to return to form after missing the podium in 2026.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Missouri finished the 2025-26 campaign 14th at the NCAA Tournament and had two All-Americans. Cam Steed finished 5th at 174 pounds in Cleveland while freshman Aeoden Sinclair finished 3rd at 184 pounds in his first NCAA Tournament.

Fugitt will certainly bolster the lineup now that he’s at Mizzou. But he left Wisconsin amid a lot of change with the Badgers’ program.

Wisconsin associate head coach Jon Reader announced he would step down from the coaching staff to pursue opportunities outside the sport. Reader joined the program under head coach Chris Bono in 2018.

“Today, I’m announcing a decision that has not come easy,” Reader said later Monday in a statement. “Wrestling has been a part of my identity for as long as I can remember. This sport built me. It shaped my discipline, resilience, toughness, and mindset. It gave me lifelong friendships, unforgettable highs, hard lessons through adversity, and a standard for how I approach life every single day! But sometimes in life, all you need is an opportunity. First, you have to recognize it.

“Second, you have to have the courage to ATTACK it. This was simply an opportunity I could not ignore. I’ve accepted the position as Vice President of Sales for the state of Wisconsin with Home Pro Roofing. This opportunity will bless my family in ways I never imagined possible, and after a lot of reflection and many conversations with my wife and kids, I knew it was the right step forward.”