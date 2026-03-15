Greg McElroy breaks down what to expect from Missouri spring practice

After posting back-to-back 10-plus win campaigns, Missouri took a step backward last season, finishing 8-5 overall and 4-4 in conference play. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz made sweeping changes this offseason to get his program back on track. ESPN’s Greg McElroy recently revealed what fans should expect to see from the Tigers this spring.

“Eli Drinkwitz is currently operating what I like to call the SEC’s most ambitious extreme home makeover,” McElroy said. “The Tigers officially got back to work, and the energy around the north end zone construction at Memorial Stadium is only matched by the reconstruction project that’s going on right now in the quarterback room and some other places.

“The big question from Mizzou this spring is one that we’re all really curious about. Eli Drinkwitz and his new offensive brain trust, can they alter things in the midst of a quarterback shuffle?”

Missouri’s starting quarterback last season, Beau Pribula, transferred to Virginia this offseason. In turn, the Tigers reeled in a commitment from former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons, who was the Rebels’ QB1 at the beginning of last season, but was replaced by Trinidad Chambliss after suffering an injury.

In his two starts for Ole Miss, Simmons completed 33-of-his-55 (60%) pass attempts for 576 yards and three touchdowns, compared to four interceptions. Additionally, Simmons recorded 61 yards and a score on 15 carries.

Simmons is expected to be Missouri’s starter in the upcoming season. He isn’t the only fresh face on Missouri’s offense. The school also hired new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who was Michigan’s OC last season.

To pile on, Missouri is returning running back Ahmad Hardy. The All-SEC First-Team selection notched 1,649 rushing yards last season, the most of any Power Four player in the country. If Missouri’s offensive additions can gel this offseason, the Tigers could be dangerous by fall.

“They want to put together another 10-win season. To do that, they have to navigate a challenging coaching shuffle, have to navigate a quarterback battle,” McElroy said. “But, if you look at Drinkwitz, he’s been willing to do an awful lot to change.

“Eli Drinkwitz is all about change. He’s taking care of the fans. He’s going to be out there in the community. He’s got a really smart coaching staff. Now, can they continue to create the magic that they’ve had at times over the last couple of years? That’s the big question for Missouri.”