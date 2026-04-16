Former Kansas forward Bryson Tiller has committed to Missouri via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He was a redshirt freshman this past season.

Tiller started in all but one of his 32 appearances for the Jayhawks. He averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game. The 6-foot-11 standout shot 44.9% from the field and 26.9% from beyond the arc.

Bryson Tiller played high school basketball for Overtime Elite (GA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 76 overall player and No. 11 power forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

At the time of his commitment to Missouri, Tiller was the No. 10 power forward in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. The Tigers must replace several notable players this offseason, including Anthony Robinson II, who averaged 8.9 points per game.

Missouri finished the 2025-26 season with a 20-13 overall record and a 10-8 mark in conference play. Missouri earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament but fell against Miami in the first round. After the loss, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates reflected on his team’s season.

“I’m hard on myself when it comes down to coaching,” Gates said. “I don’t think any coach could have brought the team to this place based off of where we were, dealing with the injuries that we dealt with. So I pat myself on the back at the same time.

“But there was still sort of a goal in mind. I want to win a National Championship, and I didn’t. So for me that’s a failure. It’s just that simple. … Our locker room hurts right now. I hurt right now. It’s not easy. I’m sure there will be certain headlines. There will be certain tweets and certain voices out there saying that we failed. My guys hadn’t failed anything.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.