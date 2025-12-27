Kevin Coleman Jr. update: Missouri WR's status for Gator Bowl revealed amid illness

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman is a game-time decision for Saturday’s Gator Bowl vs. Virginia. Coleman has been dealing with an illness the last few days. Now, the plan is to dress out pregame before an official decision is made ahead of kickoff.

“Sources: Missouri leading wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. is considered a game-time decision (illness) for the Gator Bowl tonight against UVA,” Thamel said via X. “He’s been sick the past few days, but is expected to dress, and his status will be determined close to gametime.”

Coleman is in his first season at Mizzou, instantly becoming a huge part of the offense. As Thamel mentioned, he is the team’s leading receiver, putting up 715 yards on 63 receptions. Getting into the end zone has been a problem, though. Only one is on the 2025 resume for Coleman, coming in the massive rivalry game against Kansas.

But the last time we saw Coleman, he put together an incredible performance. Missouri went to Norman for the season finale vs. Oklahoma, a game the Tigers lost. However, seven catches for 115 yards from Coleman were a bright spot for Mizzou on the afternoon. If he is able to play in the Gator Bowl, a similar showing would certainly be welcomed.

More on 2025 season for Missouri, matchup vs. Virginia in Gator Bowl

Expectations for Missouri were high entering the season. Hopes of making the College Football Playoff were certainly there under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. However, three losses over the course of four games were enough to put the Tigers out of the discussion.

Still, an 8-4 campaign is one Drinkwitz wants to celebrate. Getting the win total up to nine with a Gator Bowl win would only add to the festivities.

On the other side is a team that was just one game away from actually being in the College Football Playoff. Virginia played in the ACC Championship game with the hopes of earning an automatic birth into the 12-team field. Winning on 10 occasions for the first time since 1989 put them in a position to do so, before losing to Duke in Charlotte.

Now, both teams are in Jacksonville to play on Saturday night. TIAA Bank Stadium will play host, creating what should be a fun atmosphere. Hopefully, another game between ACC and SEC programs find a way to deliver during bowl season.