Minnesota transfer WR Kenric Lanier II signs with Missouri
Minnesota transfer junior wide receiver Kenric Lanier II has signed with Missouri out of the Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was tabbed as the No. 1,878-ranked player (No. 269 WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating.
Lanier II, who redshirted as a true freshman, hauled in four receptions for 96 yards across the past two seasons at Minnesota. He has played in 20 career games.
Prior to enrolling at Minnesota, Lanier II was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 667 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 96 WR in his class and the No. 65 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Decatur.
Missouri’s Transfer Portal Additions
Kenric Lanier II is the 21st Transfer Portal addition for Missouri.
- RS-Sr. OT Josh Atkins (Arizona State)
- Fr. S JaDon Blair (Notre Dame)
- Fr. CB Elijah Dotson (Michigan)
- RS-Fr. RB Xai’Shaun Edwards (Houston Christian)
- RS-Jr. QB Nick Evers (UConn)
- RS-Sr. WR Horatio Fields (Auburn)
- Sr. CB Jahlil Florence (Oregon)
- RS-Fr. RB Va’aimalae Fonoti (Montana)
- Jr. WR Caleb Goodie (Cincinnati)
- RS-Sr. EDGE Jaden Jones (Florida State)
- Fr. OT Will Kemna (Kansas State)
- RS-So. WR Kenric Lanier II (Minnesota)
- Sr. CB Sione Laulea (Oregon)
- So. S Kensley Louidor-Faustin (Auburn)
- Fr. WR Naeshaun Montgomery (Florida)
- Fr. K Brunno Reus (Florida State)
- RS-So. QB Austin Simmons (Ole Miss)
- Fr. DL Donta Simpson (Miami)
- RS-Jr. EDGE Cavan Tuley (Houston)
- RS-Jr. LB Robert Woodyard Jr. (Auburn)
- So. OT Luke Work (Mississippi State)
