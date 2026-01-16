Minnesota transfer junior wide receiver Kenric Lanier II has signed with Missouri out of the Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports. He was tabbed as the No. 1,878-ranked player (No. 269 WR) in On3’s Transfer Portal Industry Rating.

Lanier II, who redshirted as a true freshman, hauled in four receptions for 96 yards across the past two seasons at Minnesota. He has played in 20 career games.

Prior to enrolling at Minnesota, Lanier II was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 667 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. He was the No. 96 WR in his class and the No. 65 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Decatur.

Missouri’s Transfer Portal Additions

Kenric Lanier II is the 21st Transfer Portal addition for Missouri.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.

