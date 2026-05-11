Missouri announces RB Ahmad Hardy shot at concert, in stable condition

Missouri announced running back Ahmad Hardy was in stable condition following a shooting early Sunday morning at a concert. The incident occurred in Mississippi.

“Mizzou Football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was a victim of a shooting a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” the statement read. “Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.

“A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available.”

As the statement read, no further information regarding the shooting was available. Hardy’s status with on-the-field activities is TBD.

Last season, Hardy had an All-American year, setting career highs. He ran for 1,649 yards, 16 touchdowns and 6.4 yards per carry.

Hardy spent his freshman season at Louisiana-Monroe, where he ran for 1,351 yards, 13 touchdowns and 5.7 yards per carry. He transferred to Mizzou after the year.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Hardy played his high school football at Lawrence County in Monticello, Mississippi. The Rivals Industry Ranking also provided Hardy’s transfer portal ranking, where he was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 2 running back in the portal class prior to his enrollment at Missouri.

Hardy is getting a lot of buzz going into the 2026 season, such as being a Heisman candidate, according to CBS Sports. Not only that, he was projected as a first round pick in a recent 2027 NFL Mock Draft.

In 2025, Missouri finished the year 8-5 and lost the Gator Bowl to Virginia, 13-7. This fall, Eli Drinkwitz goes into Year 7 with the program.