Missouri cornerback Shamar McNeil plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He does so after spending the last three years with the Tigers.

McNeil has played relatively sparingly, seeing action in eight games across those three seasons. He appeared in two games during the 2025 campaign, tallying one tackle.

In three years, McNeil recorded three tackles. He also snagged a fumble recovery and a pass breakup.

Prior to enrolling at Missouri, Shamar McNeil was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 862 overall recruit in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 82 cornerback in the class and the No. 129 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Fort Lauderdale (FL) American Heritage.

Playing for one of South Florida’s powerhouse high school programs, McNeil helped the Patriots to a 40-10 four-year ledger with four consecutive state playoff appearances, including a FHSAA Class 5A State Championship title in 2020. He registered 47 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss, two interceptions and 13 pass breakups during his high school career.

Sam McNeil joins CJ Bass in the portal

McNeil isn’t the only Missouri defensive back to plan to hit the portal. Safety CJ Bass plans to enter the portal as well, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He will do so after spending just one year with the Tigers.

Bass enrolled early in January 2025 and then played somewhat sparingly for Missouri this fall. He appeared in three games, recording four total tackles. All came in a game against Central Arkansas in the season opener. He also recorded a single pass breakup in a later game.

Prior to enrolling at Missouri, Bass was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 449 overall player in the nation in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 40 safety in the class and the No. 10 overall player in the state, hailing from Saint Louis (MO) East St. Louis.

In high school, Bass won multiple state titles. He claimed titles as a sophomore and a senior, while also making a state championship game appearance as a junior. His East St. Louis team recorded a three-year mark of 35-6 during Bass’ time there.