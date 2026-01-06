Missouri edge rusher Damon Wilson II plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He played one season with the Tigers after playing the first two years of his college career at Georgia, leaving him with one season of eligibility left.

Wilson was one of the key players for the Mizzou defense this past season, finishing with 20 total tackles along with a team-high nine sacks and one interception. He ranked as the No. 33 overall pass rusher in the country accordin to Pro Football Focus, which gave him a grade of 81.4.

Wilson played high school football at Venice (FL), where he was a five-star prospect in the 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 20 overall player and No. 3 edge rusher in the cycle according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.

He committed to Georgia out of high school and spent his first two seasons with the Bulldogs. He appeared in 26 games during his time in Athens, leaving with career numbers of 26 tackles (six for loss), 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Missouri has now lost 24 players to the transfer portal so far this offseason. Wilson is the second Tigers edge rusher to enter the portal, joining Nate Johnson.

More on the transfer portal in 2026

The 15-day transfer portal this winter will be the only window, opening Jan. 2 and closing on Jan. 16. The NCAA opted to eliminate the spring transfer portal window for football, meaning this will be the only opportunity for student athletes to enter their names.

The move to a one-time-only portal is supposed to allow schools to finish their season with their entire team before the transfer portal opens. As has been the previous standard, athletes on College Football Playoff teams still playing would have 5 days beginning the day after their team’s final game to enter the transfer portal.

This season’s CFP semifinals are set for Jan. 8 and 9. The CFP national championship game is scheduled for Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.