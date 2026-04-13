Missouri forward Jacob Crews plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Missouri forward Jacob Crews plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Crews is seeking a hardship waiver for an additional year of eligibility.

Crews made 33 appearances and 11 starts for Missouri this past season. He averaged 8.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-8 senior shot 46.5% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

He averaged 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest. Crews transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2024-25 season. He only played 12.9 minutes per game during his debut campaign with the Tigers.

Before transferring to Missouri, Crews spent one season at UT Martin, where he averaged a career-high 19.1 points per game. Crews began his career at North Florida. He amassed 31 appearances and three starts over the course of two seasons at UNF.

Jacob Crews played high school basketball at Hilliard (FL), where he was an unranked prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Crews led Hilliard High School to a state championship appearance during his senior year.

Crews is the fourth Missouri player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Missouri finished the 2025-26 season with a 20-13 overall record and a 10-8 mark in conference play.

Missouri earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament but fell against Miami in the first round. After the loss, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates reflected on his team’s season.

“I’m hard on myself when it comes down to coaching,” Gates said. “I don’t think any coach could have brought the team to this place based off of where we were, dealing with the injuries that we dealt with. So I pat myself on the back at the same time.

“But there was still sort of a goal in mind. I want to win a National Championship, and I didn’t. So for me that’s a failure. It’s just that simple. … Our locker room hurts right now. I hurt right now. It’s not easy. I’m sure there will be certain headlines. There will be certain tweets and certain voices out there saying that we failed. My guys hadn’t failed anything.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.