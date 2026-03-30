Missouri PG Anthony Robinson II plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

Missouri point guard Anthony Robinson II plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent three years with the program.

In 33 games this season, Robinson put up 8.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game, three assists per game, shot 41% from the floor and 31.4% from three-point range. They were above his career averages through his collegiate tenure.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Robinson was a three-star recruit out of Tallahassee (Fla.) Florida State University School, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 14 overall prospect in the state, the No. 22 point guard in the class and the No. 144 overall prospect in the class.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!

Robinson wasn’t the only SEC guard to enter the portal. Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson plans to enter per On3’s Joe Tipton.

The 6-foot-1 sophomore and native of Powder Springs, Ga., averaged 17.4 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. He shot 41% from the field and 35.7% from three. He had three 30+ point games this season and 10 games in which he scored 20 or more.

“He’s probably our best isolation player. He’s our best guy, especially against teams that are super extended like that, that force you to put your head down,” coach Mike White said of Wilkinson earlier this season. “His speed, of course, getting to the rim and just getting layups. He’s got a unique ability at 6-foot-1, even at this level. It’s just very rare to just put his head down and go for a layup, right? Maybe he gets three or four of those in a game. When you get off to a tough start, he’s also a guy who just plays with an incredible level of confidence, too.”