Missouri seeking new naming rights deal for Memorial Stadium

On Monday, Missouri announced that it is seeking a new naming rights deal for Memorial Stadium. The program will drop the “Memorial” from the name if a new deal can be secured, according to a university press release.

The program is calling it “part of a broader revenue strategy to strengthen the department’s long-term competitiveness in the Southeastern Conference and nationally.” The stadium is set to celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 1926.

But renaming the stadium may not be popular in all corners. The Memorial Stadium name came as part of an initiative to recognize and honor the Missouri students who served in World War I.

Ground was broken on the Memorial Stadium project in December 1925. The stadium was dedicated on Oct. 2, 1926 to the 112 alumni and students who lost their lives during World War I.

In any case, the program plans to move forward with the new move in an ever-changing landscape in college sports. Athletics director Laird Veatch spoke to the proposed change.

“This is another incredible opportunity to position Mizzou Athletics for the future,” Veatch said in a press release. “Memorial Stadium enters its second century as college athletics continues to evolve rapidly. Securing naming rights reflects our ‘Will to Win,’ which includes a commitment to investing aggressively in our ability to recruit, retain and compete to win championships, while also being thoughtful and intentional in honoring our past.”

The university announced that it is also planning “new, meaningful” ways to honor and preserve the history behind Memorial Stadium, even as it looks to drop the name. To that end, the program will consult with veteran groups, campus leadership, athletics stakeholders, the new naming rights partner and the Missouri community to ensure a respectful tribute.

“We appreciate the meaningful dialogue we have had with key stakeholders, including multiple veterans groups and military representatives, and we are excited to develop plans with them to honor and recognize their service in new and meaningful ways,” Veatch continued. “At the same time, we look forward to taking this incredibly valuable branding opportunity to our corporate community.”