Sophie Cunningham explains what led to her viral pointing meme

The June 24 game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury may go down as one of the most viral WNBA games of the 2026 season.

Firstly, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas and Fever guard Caitlin Clark were involved in a scuffle, which saw Thomas’ balled fist make contact with Clark’s throat. Thomas was later issued a Flagrant 2 foul, and was suspended a game. Secondly, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham went mega-viral on social media for her hilarious point at Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Cunningham and Bonner were involved in yet another scuffle. While Bonner was talking to a referee about the incident, Cunningham’s finger never wavered in the direction of Bonner. On the ‘Show Me Something Sophie Cunningham & West Wilson‘ podcast, Cunningham discussed the viral incident.

Sophie on her viral pointing meme:



She asked why only CC got a tech and not DB… who didn’t like being pointed. Sophie said “oh you shouldn’t have said that” & continued to silently point at her.



“I think it’s dumb. But it was pissing her off, and I couldn’t help myself”

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/PqrhKZ2tsX — allison (@_girltalk) June 27, 2026

“[DeWanna Bonner] is the one that did something extra and Caitlin [Clark] got the tech, so I walked out there and was like, literally talking to the ref. I was like this with the ref. ‘Now, Caitlin got one, but why didn’t [Bonner] get one? Because if Caitlin’s going to get one, she should have gotten one. It shouldn’t have been one or the other. I was just kind of pointing, and she was like ‘don’t you point at me.’ And I was like, ‘ope, you shouldn’t have said that.’ I didn’t say a word.

“It was the stupidest thing I’ve ever done. I’m telling you, everyone’s like ‘that was so dumb’. I think it’s done, but it was pissing her off. I couldn’t help myself. She was losing her s**t, and I was literally just pointing.”

Cunningham, who is in her eighth WNBA season, is averaging 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Alyssa Thomas received one-game suspension for incident with Caitlin Clark

On Thursday, the WNBA officially handed down a suspension to six-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas for her incident with Caitlin Clark in the game that featured Cunningham’s viral point.

“Upon postgame review, the Phoenix Mercury’s Alyssa Thomas has received a Flagrant Foul 2 penalty and a one-game suspension for recklessly making contact with her fist to the throat area of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, it was announced today by the WNBA,” the WNBA said in a statement.

“The incident, for which Thomas was deemed to have committed a non-basketball act, occurred with 6:52 remaining in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 111-109 win over the Fever last night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“Per WNBA rule, the League Office has the option, following its review of any game, to reclassify a Flagrant foul or to classify as Flagrant any foul not called as such during a game and may impose a fine and/or suspension. Thomas will serve her suspension on June 27, when the Mercury visit the Toronto Tempo.”