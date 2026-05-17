Western Carolina guard Cord Stansberry commits to Missouri out of NCAA transfer portal

Western Carolina guard Cord Stansberry has committed to Missouri out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Stansberry spent the last two seasons with the Catamounts.

He originally began his career at Pepperdine, where he played in 32 games without a start as a freshman. From there, he transferred to Western Carolina and quickly emerged as a full-time starter.

Cord Stansberry averaged 14.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2025-26 season. Those averages came in 30 games played; Stansberry started all but one of them.

During his sophomore season at Western Carolina, Stansberry started 30 games. He started in every game he appeared in, becoming a major contributor for the team.

In that 2024-25 campaign, Cord Stansberry averaged 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. As you can see, he elevated those numbers considerably during his junior season this past year.

He figures to be a solid addition for the Missouri backcourt. Stansberry is a career 31.4% 3-point shooter, while he’s a strong mark from the free-throw line (82.7% career).

So far during his career, Cord Stansberry has logged 891 total points, 270 rebounds, 135 assists, 59 steals and four blocks. He has played in 92 games and started 59 of them.

Missouri adds Cord Stansberry, Kennard Davis

In addition to Cord Stansberry, Dennis Gates has pulled in another impressive player out of the NCAA transfer portal. Former BYU forward Kennard Davis has committed to play for Missouri, On3 has learned. Davis joins a Tigers team looking to once again impress during the 2026-2027 season.

Just one season was spent at BYU by Davis. Southern Illinois is where his college career began. Davis broke out as a sophomore, averaging 16.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. His performances with the Salukis were good enough to draw interest from multiple Division I programs, eventually landing in Provo.

Head coach Kevin Young trusted Davis enough to put him in the starting lineup on a nightly basis. Davis played and started in 32 games for BYU. Moving up a level in the college basketball world meant the numbers did take a hit, though. Davis had 8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game last season.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.