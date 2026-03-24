Hayden Hidlay returning to NC State wrestling as assistant coach

Hayden Hidlay is returning to NC State wrestling program as an assistant coach under Pat Popolizio, according to an announcement from the team. Hidlay just stepped down as an assistant at Stanford, where he coached for two years.

Hidlay had an impressive 105-11 career record at NC State. Additionally, he was a five-time All-American from 2018-22 including being an NCAA finalist in 2018 at 157 pounds. His final collegiate season was wrestled at 174 and took 3rd place at NCAA’s.

Hidlay’s brother, Trent, who also wrestled for NC State, is a resident athlete at the Wolfpack RTC. Trent Hidlay was a five-time All-American and two-time NCAA finalist himself. He also won a Gold Medal at the 2025 World Championships at 92 KG.

Hayden Hidlay helped Stanford to a fantastic finish at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships. It was an emotional goodbye to the staff.

“Over the last two years, I have been constantly impressed by the Stanford Wrestling program,” Hidlay wrote. “Coach Ayres, Brucki, Gray, Lori and Sanam are all people who welcomed me into their circle and families with welcome arms. I will treasure the lessons learned from them. The athletes make putting these words together so hard. I don’t hold it lightly that there were those who put all their trust in me. I really love this job and it comes easy to believe in them. They are people I look up to in my personal life. I see so many qualities in them that I want my kid to have when they grow up. I believe in them. In all areas of life.

“Goodbyes are hard. These guys make it harder after seeing them do so well. But maybe that’s the best way to close a chapter. To see people accomplish their dreams. To see others fall short but have tears in their eyes when their teammate achieves theirs. They have control of their destiny. Seeing people achieve that is the reason why I coach. I love you guys. Thanks for trusting me.”

Hidlay finished his statement by pointing out the 2026 NCAA placers from Stanford this season. This includes Aden Valencia (149 lbs, NCAA champion), Nico Provo (125, third place), Tyler Knox (133, sixth place) and Angelo Posada (197, sixth place). He also shouted out Stanford head coach Chris Ayres for winning National Tournament Coach of the Year honors.

NC State had an individual national champion for the second straight year. After freshman Vince Robinson (125) took home gold in 2025, Isaac Trumble (285) captured the 2026 crown.