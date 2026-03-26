Hours after news broke Thursday that Will Wade was leaving NC State after just one season to return to LSU, Wolfpack athletic director Boo Corrigan held a press conference in Raleigh to discuss next steps. Of course, the veteran AD also didn’t miss an opportunity to throw shade in his former coach’s direction.

“I think Philip Rivers said it, … the Wolfpack ain’t for soft people,” Coorigan said Thursday afternoon, according to On3’s Noah Fleischman of The Wolfpacker. “We’re going to go find a coach that understands who we are. … Today is going to be the end of Coach Wade. We’re going to go find a coach and then we’re going to celebrate the new coach and move forward.”

During his 30-minute press conference, Coorigan expressed shock at how the process played out and suggested Wade purposely kept NC State in the dark, with the implication the now-former Wolfpack coach may have even purposely misled Corrigan regarding his interest in LSU.

“Over the course of the last year, we developed a relationship that I believed was on trust and accountability,” Corrigan said, according to Fleischman, adding Wade told him directly, “I want to be at NC State” on Tuesday.

“I know the number of times we had conversations about the (LSU) job, including one time of do we need to talk about this? The answer was no,” Corrigan continued. “… I would commiserate with (NC State fans) about being lied to.”

Boo Corrigan: LSU already paid NC State a $4 million buyout to hire Will Wade

Corrigan added that Wade gave him multiple assurances that he wasn’t interested in LSU, including following NC State’s First Four loss to Texas in Dayton. In fact, after discussing what Wade needed during their Tuesday meeting, Corrigan revealed Wade had no-showed for a meeting with him on Wednesday to further discuss his future with the program, just as speculation connecting Wade to LSU began to pick up steam.

Corrigan confirmed LSU has already paid a $4 million buyout — which is less than the $5 million owed should Wade leave before April 1 — to further facilitate Wade’s departure, according to Fleischman. Wade’s buyout would have dropped to $3 million if he remained in Raleigh beyond April 1.

“As soon as we received notice of his resignation, the search began,” Corrigan said, per Fleischman. “We are committed to finding the next coach that wants to be at NC State.”

Wade still hasn’t personally informed Corrigan of his decision to leave for LSU, with the only formal confirmation coming courtesy of a resignation email sent by Wade’s agent and a social media statement. For his part, Corrigan bemoaned the impersonal way Wade handled his departure from NC State.

“I’m a handshake guy. … Yeah, I would have (preferred direct communication). It would have meant more to me, but I’m kind of a dinosaur,” Corrigan said, per Fleischman. “I’m disappointed that it ended in the way that it did, rather wishing it never happened.”