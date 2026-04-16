NC State forward Musa Sagnia has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Sagnia has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

As a true freshman this past season, Sagnia made 34 appearances and one start. He averaged 2.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 12.4 minutes per game. Sagnia shot 59.6% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc.

Sagnia had his best performance of the season in NC State’s win over Syracuse on Jan. 27. In the victory, the 6-foot-10 forward posted a career-high 10 points and four rebounds, while shooting 5-6 from the floor.

Sagnia is originally from Bakau, The Gambia. Before coming to NC State, Sagnia played for Baxi Manresa in the Liga ACB, the top professional basketball division in Spain. He averaged 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in the 2024-25 season.

Musa Sagnia is the ninth NC State player who has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. The program is undergoing significant roster turnover after head coach Will Wade left the program to take the reins at LSU.

On March 31, NC State hired Justin Gainey to be its next head coach. He played at NC State from 1996-2000 and had been an assistant coach at Tennessee since 2021. He’s excited for the opportunity to lead his alma mater.

“I’m humbled and honored to be the head coach of the NC State men’s basketball program,” Gainey said. “This university helped build me as a player and as a person. To now lead it as head coach is truly a full-circle moment. There’s a responsibility that comes with leading your alma mater, and I embrace it fully. We’re going to honor our tradition, represent this university the right way, and build a program our Wolfpack family can be proud of.

“This place means everything to me. I wore the jersey with pride, and now I’ll lead this program with that same passion, toughness and commitment to winning that defines the Wolfpack.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.