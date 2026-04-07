NC State NCAA wrestling champion Vince Robinson plans to enter transfer portal

The 2025 NCAA champion Vince Robinson (NC State) plans to enter the transfer portal, he revealed on social media. Robinson was a two-time All-American for the Wolfpack and has two years of eligibility remaining.

“Being able to wrestle in a NC State singlet has been a privilege & a journey that I will forever love & be grateful for,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “To Wolfpack Nation, I want to thank you for all the moments, support, and unconditional love you’ve showed me since I took my first whistle in a NC State singlet & I’m forever blessed to be able to have my name put in those rafters forever because it wouldn’t have been possible without you all.

“I want to thank all my coaches, brothers, trainer, Mackenzi and the program. You guys have gave me the best 3 years of my life and helped me achieve a dream that I’ve been chasing since a kid and I can’t thank any of you all enough for that. After a lot of talking with my family and God, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”

Robinson is 44-9 in his collegiate career after spending three years with NC State. He redshirted his first year and then went 23-3 in 2024-25, winning the NCAA crown at 125 pounds over Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley.

After losing to Spratley in the second round of this year’s tournament, Robinson wrestled back and beat No. 2 seed Eddie Ventresca (Virginia Tech) in the Blood Round to become an All-American for the second straight year. He ended up beating Spratley in the consolation bracket 3-2 in the tiebreakers to advance to the third place match.

Robinson fell to Stanford’s Nico Provo (who also entered the transfer portal after the season) 10-2. The Wolfpack star ended his season with a fourth place finish.

Going into the 2025-26 season, Robinson focused on defending his crown. Now, it seems like he’ll try and do it elsewhere for the last two years of his collegiate career.

“I gotta go do it again,” Robinson said. “Once I get two of them, I think I’ll be a little more satisfied.”

Granted, Robinson is one of the best 125-pounders on the planet and certainly has a shot to do it at least once more. Winning one NCAA title is hard enough, but he has the skill to be a multi-time champ.

“There are a lot of one-time national champs throughout the country, there’s very few that have done it twice, let alone done it twice at NC State,” NC State assistant coach Zack Esposito said after Robinson’s first title. “I think he looks at it more as an opportunity to have a chance to not only be cemented in the history of NC State, but to make himself one of the best to ever come through here and one of the best ever in NCAA history.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. Check it out!