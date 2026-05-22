NC State promotes Chris Hart to head baseball coach, replacing Elliott Avent

NC State is set to promote Chris Hart to head baseball coach, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He will replace Elliott Avent, who is retiring after the 2026 season.

Hart has served as NC State’s associate head coach for the last 11 seasons and has 22 years of experience on the staff. He is the Wolfpack’s hitting coach while also serving as recruiting coordinator.

Hart began his coaching career at St. Petersburg College (Fla.) in 2004 after graduating from Florida State in 2003. He had a career .271 batting average with the Seminoles as the program made it to the Super Regionals each of his four years on the roster.

In 2005, Chris Hart made his way to Raleigh and became an important part of the NC State coaching staff. He then became a full-time assistant coach following the 2007 season and later moved up to associate head coach, spending 11 seasons in the role. Now, he appears in line to take over for Avent, who is retiring after his 30th year as NC State head coach.

Avent is the winningest coach in NC State history with 1,103 victories since taking over in 1996. He began his head coaching career at New Mexico State from 1989-96 after previously serving as an assistant at NC State in 1988.

The Wolfpack went 32-22 during the regular season and ACC Tournament, meaning they are currently awaiting their NCAA Tournament fate. But once the season officially ends, Avent will call it a career.

“Not many people get the chance to do what they love at a place that means so much to them,” Avent said in a statement. “I’ve been lucky enough to have that opportunity and I’ve loved every minute of it. I want to thank all the coaches and staff who committed so much to make this journey so rewarding and successful. To our many loyal fans, I would like to say what an honor and privilege it has been to stand in that first base dugout at Doak Field and listen to you cheer our players. They played their hearts out for you and NC State.

“Most of all, I would like to say thank you to the players. Your character, effort, love and respect for our great game made coming to the ballpark my favorite part of every day. There’s no way I can express how much each and every player has meant to me. It’s hard to say goodbye to something that has been such a big part of my life, but I leave with a full heart and so much gratitude. This game is about teammates and memories. My memories will be a constant companion and our players, coaches, staff, and fans are teammates I’ll hold in my heart forever. So long from #9.”