On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a one-year deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Valdes-Scantling is entering his ninth season in the NFL.

Valdes-Scantling began the 2025 campaign on the San Francisco 49ers. He played five games before suffering a calf injury. The 49ers placed Valdes-Scantling on the injured reserve and released him the following day.

In turn, Valdes-Scantling signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. The Steelers quickly elevated Valdes-Scantling to the active roster and he made five appearances for Pittsburgh.

Between the two teams, Valdes-Scantling finished the season with 14 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Valdes-Scantling hasn’t recorded more than 500 receiving yards in a single season since 2022.

At the time, Valdes-Scantling played for the Kansas City Chiefs. He notched 42 catches for 687 yards and two touchdowns. With Valdes-Scantling’s help, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl that season.

Now, Marquez Valdes-Scantling will aim to reach his former heights with the Dallas Cowboys. With CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens on the roster, the Cowboys’ wide receiver room is already loaded with talent.

It’s worth noting that, as of this report, Pickens still has not signed his franchise tag tender with the Cowboys. If Pickens signs the franchise tag tender, he’ll earn $27.3 million in the upcoming season. Last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones clarified the organization has no plans to trade Pickens.

“We have no intention of moving George,” Jones said. “In our mind, we’re fired up about it. Ready to come in here and sign his tender, in our mind, that means go to work.”

Pickens tallied 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns last season. While Jones wants Pickens to play for the Cowboys next season, he admitted it’s costly to retain the star wideout.

“Let’s start with the fact that it’s not easy having two receivers being paid top of the market,” Jones said. “That’s obviously a stretch, especially when you have other great players on your team. A quarterback [Dak Prescott] that’s been here, being the highest-paid player in this league for many years now. Certainly, that’s part of it.

“The other thing is the newness of George being here. I think George has just done an amazing job. I mean he’s exceeded all expectations, I think, [of] anybody or we wouldn’t have gotten [him] for a third-round pick. So that’s a plus.”