Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt was arrested by an Overland Park police officer on Wednesday. He was booked into the Johnson County jail at approximately 10:25 p.m. local time, according to the Kansas City Star.

On Thursday, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office filed a complaint against David Lee Merritt Sr., accusing him of “unlawfully, knowingly, or recklessly” causing bodily harm to a daughter, which constitutes a domestic violence offense, according to the Kansas City Star.

Merritt is reportedly scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. local time. He has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ defensive backs coach since 2019.

Under Merritt’s leadership, the Chiefs’ defense only allowed 195.8 passing yards per game last season, the 12th least in the NFL. Kansas City’s defense notched 10 interceptions, as well.

Before joining the Chiefs’ coaching staff, Merritt was the Arizona Cardinals’ DBs coach in 2018 and the New York Giants’ secondary coach from 2006-17. He’s also served as an assistant for the New York Jets.

Before entering the coaching ranks, Dave Merritt played college football at NC State. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 1993 NFL Draft and spent three seasons in the league before eventually retiring.

When Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was being considered for head coaching openings across the league earlier this year, some analysts speculated Merritt could be next in line to lead Kansas City’s defense. In January 2025, Merritt said he had not pursued coordinating positions due to his dedication to his family.

“One of the things that my wife, Yolanda, and I spoke about decades ago was that no matter what, I wasn’t going to pursue any kind of coordinating job while my kids were young,” Merritt said. “The meaning being is the fact that I wanted to be there Friday night games. I wanted to be there on Saturday, if I could, to go to some games.

“When that time arrives, if I’m afforded a position to be able to even go interview, I will consult with my wife and then we will take the next step. But for right now, I’m focused on trying to be sure that I can be the best defensive coach I can be for my guys.”