NC State dropped its third consecutive game Monday night in loud fashion, as No. 1 Duke ran the Wolfpack off their own court 93-64. Will Wade‘s team has now lost five of its last six games after winning six consecutive ACC contests from Jan. 20-Feb. 7.

With just one game remaining in the regular season, NC State is projected as a No. 9 seed in On3’s latest Bracketology. It is 4-7 in Q1 games, 7-3 in Q2 games, 4-0 in Q3 games, and 4-1 in Q4 games. It’s final regular season matchup comes against Stanford on Saturday, which will be a Q2 game.

Following the loss to the Blue Devils, Wade was asked about his confidence level regarding his team being on the right side of the bubble.

“Yeah, I think we’re fine as of today,” Wade said. “But, we don’t want to lose Saturday. I think it would get a lot trickier then, but look. We’ve got four Quad 1 wins. Some of our losses have been pretty loud, but still a loss, and our numbers are pretty good.”

NC State has been blown out in three of last four games against ranked competition

Heading into mid-February, it seems as if NC State could climb as high as a No. 6 or No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Since that mark, however, the Wolfpack have struggled immensely. A major catalyst in this struggle has been the turning up of conference opponents.

Since Feb. 9, the program has matched up against four ranked opponents. It knocked off a Caleb Wilson-less No. 16 North Carolina on Feb. 17, but was outscored by No. 24 Louisville, No. 11 Virginia, and No. 1 Duke 301-202 across those three games.

Along with losses to supremely talented teams, NC State collected a brutal 96-90 OT loss to Notre Dame on Saturday. The Irish are 13-16 (4-12) and are nowhere close to NCAA Tournament contention.

Wade is in the midst of his first season at NC State. He is looking to bring the Wolfpack back to the NCAA Tournament after a one-year hiatus, which led to the dismissal of head coach Kevin Keatts. Their last appearance in the Big Dance came in 2024, which saw DJ Burns and the Wolfpack earn the admiration of college basketball fans nationwide. Although it was tabbed as a No. 11 seed, NC State knocked off three top-six seeds and No. 14 Oakland en route to a Final Four appearance.

If NC State were to drop its regular season finale to Stanford and go one-and-done in Charlotte, the Wolfpack truly could drop to the bubble of the NCAA Tournament heading into Selection Sunday. The clock is ticking on Wade’s team.