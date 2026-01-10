AJ Ferrari injury update: Nebraska wrestling star talks return in win over Purdue

Nebraska heavyweight AJ Ferrari returned to the mat Friday night as the No. 6 HUskers dominated Big Ten foe Purdue 36-3. Ferrari was dealing with a turf toe injury that sidelined him for the last few duals.

Some were wondering if Ferrari, a redshirt junior, was on a pitch count this season, despite being lauded as one of the biggest transfer portal gets this offseason. But, the 2021 NCAA champion wasn’t fully healthy, as detailed by assistant coach Tervel Dlagnev.

So, Nebraska wanted to take its time with Ferrari and he came back looking strong Friday. He majored Purdue heavyweight Hayden Filipovich 11-2 and is now 6-1 on the season.

“I think it’s always great to not only me perform, but watch guys like Brock Hardy get a big win tonight, Antrell Taylor, just having those guys start off the night, that momentum, you know, carries into later rounds,” Ferrari said. “Especially going into these next couple weeks, you know, I never overlook anyone. But I’m looking towards, you know, Iowa, Penn State coming up … Minnesota, you know, when we have that type of momentum, it just builds, you know? And these guys are very vocal, and he shows it, you know, Brock Hardy, he’s one of the first guys in the room really works hard, you know? Antrell Taylor, same thing. And my work ethic, anyone? I mean, you guys have known I’ve been all over.

“My work ethic is second to none. You know, I make sure that I’m always doing the right things on and off the mat, and that’s one thing that these guys do. And, yeah, felt good to be back next to my brothers. You know, they’re performing. You know, they’ve been pushing me to get back, but have been dealing with this small little injury, turf toe. You know, it takes time.”

Ferrari was one of nine victories out of 10 bouts Friday night. 165 pounder LJ Araujo, ranked No. 8, lost 8-2 to No. 4 Joey Blaze. But if Ferrari is firing off on all cylinders, he’ll be a great closer in duals for Nebraska moving forward.

“I’m feeling strong, feeling explosive,” Ferrari said. “I’m happy I took that time off and finished his last two weeks off. You know, Brock Hardy finished off this year, you know, me, Antrell Taylor, you know, coming off a good solid year last year. And, you know, we keep building every single week. We kind of started out this year a little bit, you know, rusty. You know, some guys had a little rust on the wheel, especially me. Antrell Taylor, you guys saw had some minor mistakes that he fixed, and they’re both looking phenomenal tonight.”

Box Score: No. 6 Nebraska 36, Purdue 3

125: Alan Koehler (N) dec. Ashton Jackson (P) 9-3 (NEB 3, PUR 0)

133: #8 Jacob Van Dee (N) major dec. Blake Boarman (P) 13-2 (NEB 7, PUR 0)

141: #3 Brock Hardy (N) pinned Vincent Paino (P) 3:57 (NEB 13, PUR 0)

149: #11 Chance Lamer (N) major dec. #21 Gavin Brown (P) 12-2 (NEB 17, PUR 0)

157: #5 Antrell Taylor (N) pinned #19 Stoney Buell (P) 2:51 (NEB 23, PUR 0)

165: #4 Joey Blaze (P) dec. #8 LJ Araujo (N) 8-2 (NEB 23, PUR 3)

174: #6 Christopher Minto (N) dec. #16 Brody Baumann (P) 11-8 (NEB 26, PUR 3)

184: #9 Silas Allred (N) dec. #25 James Rowley (P) 4-1 (NEB 29, PUR 3)

197: #12 Camden McDanel (N) dec. #23 Ben Vanadia (P) 7-1 (NEB, 32, PUR 3)

HWT: #4 AJ Ferrari (N) major dec. Hayden Filipovich (P) 11-2 (NEB 36, PUR 3)