Anonymous Big Ten coach: Dylan Raiola was 'last hope' for Nebraska

One of the key faces of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska left the program this offseason. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is still in the Big Ten, just as a member of the Oregon Ducks. Raiola spent two years in Lincoln, both of them as the starter. But the Huskers enter a new era under Rhule.

Many in Lincoln are excited for what Anthony Colandrea, a UNLV transfer, can bring. However, there is one anonymous Big Ten coach who believes Raiola was Nebraska’s “last hope” when it comes to getting back to winning ways.

“They’re in a ton of denial with the quarterback situation,” the coach said via Athlon Sports. “Dylan Raiola is as good as they get as a player and as a person; losing him, I thought he was their last hope. He was the pin that was holding that thing together.”

Raiola played in 22 games, throwing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Nebraska won 13 of those contests, six of which were against Big Ten opponents. Both seasons ended in 7-6 records overall, making back-to-back bowl games. That’s something they had not done since 2015 and 2016.

Dan Lanning brought Raiola to Oregon, likely to be the quarterback of the future. Dante Moore returned to Eugene instead of declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Raiola gets some time to develop, a path Moore recently took. From there, the plan appears to be to start in 2027.

Nebraska had to pivot elsewhere when Raiola decided to enter the portal, landing Colandrea. Obviously, there is not a whole lot of confidence in what will unfold with him under center.

This goes just beyond the quarterback situation, at least for one coach. Reaching seven wins once again would cause them to be “shocked.” In their mind, reaching a bowl game would be a major accomplishment.

“I don’t imagine they’re gonna do anything special,” another coach said. “I think five wins, maybe six wins at the most (this) year. If they hit seven, I’d be shocked.”

We will have to wait until the fall to see if these coaches turn out to be correct. Nebraska begins the season with three straight nonconference games, none of which are against power opponents. From there, the Big Ten hits are thrown at them fast and often. Rhule is facing of pivitol season in his tenure, needing to surpass the expectations of his peers.