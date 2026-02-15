Bill Moos opens up on how much meddling went on in his job at Nebraska

Earlier this month, former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos released a new memoir, Crab Creek Chronicles: From the Wheat Fields to the Ball Fields and Beyond. Before working at Nebraska, Moos was the athletic director at Washington State, Oregon and Montana.

Evidently, Moos encountered a stark difference between Nebraska and the other schools he served at. During an appearance on 93.7 The Ticket, Moos revealed how he didn’t receive the same support from Nebraska as he did from his previous schools.

“Elson Floyd at Washington State—I didn’t know he was—drove to my ranch,” Moos said. “I meet him at the front porch. He goes, ‘Bill Moos, I’m Elson Floyd, the president of Washington State University and I came here to bring you home.’ Well, haha, guess who had the support there?

“I said, ‘Hey, what a thrill. I’ll do that, but I’m not going to come down there and be a maintenance man. We got to build facilities, hire and retain coaches and recruit the entire country for the best players, and you’re going to have to have my back.’ And, boy, did he. I never got that at Nebraska.”

Moos was Nebraska’s AD from 2017-21. During his time with the Cornhuskers, Moos hired head football coach Scott Frost, who the school ultimately fired in 2022. Moos also hired head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who is still at the helm of the program.

Notably, Moos was Nebraska’s athletic director when the school’s volleyball program won a national title. Nonetheless, Moos’ tenure was tumultuous.

In his memoir, Moos also revealed that the school’s chancellor and others made pivotal decisions without his involvement. One such decision was giving Scott Frost a two-year contract extension in 2019. While Moos wasn’t always happy with his co-workers at Nebraska, he still holds a special place in his heart for the school’s fans.

“The fans at Nebraska, the people of Nebraska, are the most wonderful folks I’ve ever known in my life. Patriotic, philanthropic and, when you cross that border, it’s all red,” Moos said. “I don’t judge my time at Nebraska. There were some good times there and there were challenges.

“But, when I think of Nebraska, I think of those wonderful people. You have millionaires driving a 1964 Chevrolet Silverado. You come out west, and they’re $100 millionaires driving Jaguars and everything, and can’t make the monthly payments. Those are real people, and I love them.”