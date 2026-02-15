Bill Moos reveals how he found out about Scott Frost contract extension at Nebraska in 2019

On Nov. 16, 2019, Nebraska announced a two-year contract extension for then-head football coach Scott Frost. At the time, Frost was in his second season at the helm of the program. However, his time as HC seemingly hadn’t warranted an extension.

The Cornhuskers began Frost’s tenure with a six-game losing streak, the worst start to a season in program history. The Cornhuskers didn’t have much more luck the following year, and were 4-6 at the time of Frost’s extension.

Bill Moos, who was the Nebraska athletic director at the time, recently revealed he wasn’t part of the decision to extend Frost. Instead, Moos claims he found out about the contract extension after it had already been offered to Frost.

“I’m walking back from seeing the [ESPN College GameDay] boys and I get a call, it’s a couple hours before kickoff and [Nebraska chancellor Ronnie Green] goes, ‘By the way, I wanted you to know that I extended Scott’s contract by two years,'” Moos recalled during an appearance on 93.7 The Ticket.

“That’s how I found it, but who’s now the hero to Scott? Where’s Scott gonna go next time he thinks he wants something? It was very frustrating to say the least. And, all of a sudden, surprise, surprise, I got another $10 million commitment to my football coach, who really hasn’t shown much to that point. Very frustrating.”

Frost initially signed a a seven-year, $35 million contract that ran through 2024. Despite signing a two-year extension, Frost was ultimately fired just three games into the 2022 campaign.

In his five seasons at Nebraska, Frost led the Cornhuskers to a 16-31 overall record and a 10-26 mark in conference play. Frost particularly struggled to win close games.

Under Frost, Nebraska posted a 5-22 record in one-score games. No other program had more than 16 one-score losses during that stretch.

Bill Moos retired in June 2021 and was not responsible for firing Frost. The school owed Scott Frost a $15 million buyout. Nebraska replaced Frost with Matt Rhule, who remains the Cornhuskers’ head coach.

Nebraska posted a 7-6 record this past season under Rhule. With starting quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring out of the program this offseason, Rhule will be under pressure to rebuild his roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.