Boston College transfer defensive lineman Owen Stoudmire has committed to Nebraska. He is coming off a season-ending injury this past season.

Stoudmire spent five years at Boston College, including a redshirt year in 2021. In 2025, he appeared in just three games before a season-ending injury, meaning 2026 will be his final year of eligibility.

Stoudmire’s best season of his career came in 2024 when he had 30 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks across 13 games. That includes a monster performance against North Carolina when he had five tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and a half sack.

Owen Stoudmire played high school football at Creston (OH) Norwayne, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,284 overall player from the 2021 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Stoudmire is the latest addition for Nebraska out of the transfer portal as the Cornhuskers continue to fill out the roster. One of the notable newcomers is at quarterback with Anthony Colandrea, who began his career at Virginia and was previously at UNLV, coming to Lincoln. He will join a new-look quarterback room following the departure of Dylan Raiola for Oregon.

In two years with Virginia, Anthony Colandrea threw for 4,083 yards and 26 touchdowns, to 20 interceptions. He then landed at UNLV and head coach Dan Mullen, where his numbers took a jump. Colandrea had a career-best 65.9% completion percentage, throwing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns, to nine interceptions, across 14 games.

Nebraska is coming off a 7-6 season in 2025 with Raiola at quarterback. The Cornhuskers made a second straight appearance in a bowl game, drawing Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. They fell to the Utes 44-22 in that game.

After the year, Matt Rhule announced multiple changes to the coaching staff. Of note, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and defensive line coach Terry Bradden were let go. Nebraska later hired Georgia Tech offensive line coach Geep Wade and former Miami (OH) defensive line coach Corey Brown to those respective roles.