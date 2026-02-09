Christopher Minto 'kept composure' to preserve Nebraska wrestling shutout over Northwestern

Christopher Minto had the closest match in Nebraska’s 47-0 shutout over Northwestern Sunday. The 174 pound sophomore needed a late rally to beat No. 30 Eddie Enright.

The No. 4 ranked Minto is certainly a podium and NCAA finals contender per coach Mark Manning. Why? His ability to rally, never stop wrestling and pure skill.

Minto beat Enright 6-3 late in the dual. Enright scored first, but Minto was able to respond with two nearfall points and sealed it with an escape and late takedown.

“That’s just Christopher Minto,” Manning said postmatch. “That’s what makes him a special guy. That’s why he can be on the top of the podium. He finds a way to win. And he’s a smart, crafty wrestler, and, you know, I mean, he’s just a sophomore, so he’s learning all these, you know, ways how to win. It’s gonna take all of his craft to be able to, you know, win a national title. And so he understands he has to get better. And you know that Northwestern guy is really good and really hard to wrestle, and yeah, that Christopher did a good job, kept his composure.”

Other than Minto, Nebraska dominated with bonus points in eight of the other bouts, including two forfeits. 125 pounder Kael Lauridsen beat No. 24 Dedrick Navarro 11-6 to open the dual. But, this one was all Huskers and Minto gave the crowd a tense moment, while still coming out with a win.

Moving forward, Nebraska has three duals left, all on the road against Illinois, Indiana and Utah Valley.

No. 5 Nebraska 47, Northwestern 0

125: Kael Lauridsen dec. #24 Dedrick Navarro 11-6 (NEB 3, NU 0)

133: #10 Jacob Van Dee tech. fall Luis Bazan 20-4 (4:38) (NEB 8, NU 0)

141: #4 Brock Hardy tech. fall #31 Billy DeKraker 18-2 (4:25) (NEB 13, NU 0)

149: #19 Chance Lamer tech. fall August Hibler 22-6 (3:24) (NEB 18, NU 0)

157: #3 Antrell Taylor forfeit Northwestern (NEB 24, NU 0)

165: Jagger Condomitti forfeit Northwestern (NEB 30, NU 0)

174: #4 Christopher Minto dec. #30 Eddie Enright 6-3 (NEB 33, NU 0)

184: #6 Silas Allred tech. fall J.D. Perez 24-8 (NEB 38, NU 0)

197: #9 Camden McDanel tech. fall Alex Smith 22-5 (NEB 43, NU 0)

HWT: #4 AJ Ferrari major dec. Dirk Morely 17-4 (NEB 47, NU 0)