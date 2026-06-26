On3 Football
College Football 27: Overall ratings for Nebraska players in new video game revealed
The third iteration of EA Sports’ College Football game since its return from its 11-year hiatus, College Football 27, releases across the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC via Steam on July 9, 2026.
Just weeks before the general public is available to get their hands on the beloved game, EA Sports has released ratings for all 138 D1 teams. The Nebraska Cornhuskers, led by center Justin Evans and linebacker Owen Chambliss, are an 83 overall, which is tied for 21st-best among all teams in the game.
The entire list of Nebraska‘s player ratings are below.
1. C Justin Evans (91 OVR)
2025: 78.6 PFF grade (10th-best among FBS centers), 84.0 pass blocking grade, 75.0 run blocking grade
Nebraska center Justin Evans gets the honor of being the highest-rated Cornhusker player in College Football 27. Evans was among one of the best centers in all of college football last season, and is poised to serve as the anchor for Nebraska‘s offense this season. Evans started all 13 games at center for the Huksers last season, and blocked for First Team All-American running back Emmett Johnson.
2. LB Owen Chambliss (89 OVR)
2025 (San Diego State): 109 tackles, five pass deflections, four sacks, one interception
Former San Diego State linebacker Owen Chambliss was a big get out of the Transfer Portal this offseason for Matt Rhule and Nebraska. Chambliss recorded 109 tackles, five pass deflections, four sacks, and an interception for the Aztecs last season. For his efforts, he was named a First Team All-Mountain West selection. He is the second-highest rated Nebraska player at 89 overall.
3. WR Jacory Barney Jr. (87 OVR)
2025: 45 receptions, 484 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 10.8 AVG
Through his first two seasons donning Nebraska red and white, Jacory Barney Jr. has hauled in 100 career catches for 931 yards and five touchdowns. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten last season, and looks to take the leap to being one of the conference’s top receivers. He is one of four Nebraska wide receivers rated an 80-plus overall (Barney, Nyziah Hunter, Kwazi Gilmer, and Cortez Mills Jr.).
4. QB Anthony Colandrea (87 OVR)
2025 (UNLV): 63.8 CMP%, 3,459 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 71.7 QBR (31st-best in FBS)
Anthony Colandrea comes to Nebraska this season by way of UNLV, where he started for the Rebels last season. Colandrea boasted the 31st-best QBR in all of college football, passing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. He is tied for the seventh-highest rating among all Big Ten quarterbacks at an 87 overall (UCLA‘s Nico Iamaleava).
5. WR Nyziah Hunter (86 OVR)
2025: 43 receptions, 617 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 14.3 AVG
Nyziah Hunter was one of two elite wide receivers on last year’s team, paired with Jacory Barney Jr. In his first season at Nebraska, Hunter hauled in 43 receptions for 617 yards and five touchdowns. Nebraska added UCLA transfer receiver Kwazi Gilmer through the Transfer Portal, giving quarterback Anthony Colandrea an elite trio of receivers to throw to against the vaunted Big Ten competition this season.
6. WR Kwazi Gilmer (85 OVR)
2025 (UCLA): 50 receptions, 535 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 10.7 AVG
Speaking of Kwazi Gilmer, he comes in at an 85 overall in College Football 27. Gilmer was UCLA‘s leading receiver last season, hauling in 50 receptions for 353 receiving yards and four touchdowns. With three highly rated receivers, there’s no doubt that Nebraska could be one of the most fun offensive teams to play with in the game.
7. LT Elijah Pritchett (85 OVR)
2025: 68.5 PFF grade (141st-best among FBS tackles), 73.1 pass blocking grade, 68.4 run blocking grade
Nebraska left tackle Elijah Pritchett is one of two Cornhusker O-linemen present among their top-10 players in College Football 27. Pritchett played in all 13 games last season, making nine starts at left tackle. He spent three seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer before transferring to Lincoln prior to the 2025 season.
8. LB Vincent Shavers Jr. (85 OVR)
2025: 61 tackles, one forced fumble, one sack
Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. is back for his third season with the program, and comes in at an 85 overall. Through two seasons, Shavers Jr. has compiled 86 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. He’ll be tasked with leading the Nebraska defense, which was underwhelming last season. Its 329.5 YPG allowed ranked ninth among all Big Ten teams.
9. CB Andrew Marshall (84 OVR)
2025: 45 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception
Cornerback Andrew Marshall is the highest-rated member of Nebraska’s secondary, coming in at an 84 overall. Marshall recorded 45 tackles and one interceptions last season for the Huskers. He played at Idaho before transferring to Nebraska for the 2025 season.
10. EDGE Williams Nwaneri (83 OVR)
2025: 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass deflection
Finally, EDGE rusher Williams Nwaneri rounds out Nebraska‘s top-10 rated players. Nwaneri, a former Five Star-Plus recruit, hasn’t quite lived up to his expectations so far. Heading into his second season under head coach Matt Rhule, however, the tools are certainly there for things to click. He is an 83 overall in College Football 27.
Remainder of Nebraska’s Player Ratings
RT Tree Babalade: 82 OVR
K Kyle Cunahan: 82 OVR
CB Donovan Jones: 82 OVR
TE Luke Lindenmeyer: 82 OVR
FS Dwayne McDougle III: 82 OVR
DT Riley Van Poppel: 82 OVR
RT Gunnar Gottula: 81 OVR
WR Cortez Mills Jr.: 81 OVR
RG Brendan Black: 78 OVR
SS Rex Guthrie: 78 OVR
EDGE Cameron Lenhardt: 78 OVR
HB Isaiah Mozee: 78 OVR
HB Mekhi Nelson: 78 OVR
WR Janiran Bonner: 77 OVR
LB Dexter Foster: 77 OVR
HB Kwinten Ives: 77 OVR
EDGE Anthony Jones Jr.: 77 OVR
DT Owen Stoudmire: 77 OVR
FS Mario Buford: 76 OVR
LG Paul Mubenga: 76 OVR
DT Jahsear Whittington: 76 OVR
LG Grant Brix: 75 OVR
CB Jamir Conn: 75 OVR
RG Tyler Knaak: 75 OVR
TE Carter Nelson: 75 OVR
SS Justyn Rhett: 75 OVR
RG Sam Sledge: 75 OVR
EDGE Mac Markway: 74 OVR
DT Gabe Moore: 74 OVR
EDGE Kade Pietrzak: 74 OVR
EDGE Dylan Rogers: 74 OVR
CB Amare Sanders: 74 OVR
HB Conor Booth: 73 OVR
WR Quinn Clark: 73 OVR
CB Victor Evans III: 73 OVR
EDGE Mason Goldman: 73 OVR
LB Christian Jones: 73 OVR
QB TJ Lateef: 73 OVR
DT Sua Lefotu: 73 OVR
EDGE Willis McGahee IV: 73 OVR
EDGE Ashton Murphy: 72 OVR
LB Dawson Merritt: 71 OVR
LT Preston Taumua: 71 OVR
TE Jack Wills: 70 OVR
FS Caleb Benning: 69 OVR
LG Brock Knutson: 69 OVR
QB Daniel Kaelin: 68 OVR
C Jake Peters: 68 OVR
WR Keelan Smith: 68 OVR
LB Will Hawthorne: 64 OVR