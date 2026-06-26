College Football 27: Overall ratings for Nebraska players in new video game revealed

The third iteration of EA Sports’ College Football game since its return from its 11-year hiatus, College Football 27, releases across the Playstation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC via Steam on July 9, 2026.

Just weeks before the general public is available to get their hands on the beloved game, EA Sports has released ratings for all 138 D1 teams. The Nebraska Cornhuskers, led by center Justin Evans and linebacker Owen Chambliss, are an 83 overall, which is tied for 21st-best among all teams in the game.

The entire list of Nebraska‘s player ratings are below.

1. C Justin Evans (91 OVR)

2025: 78.6 PFF grade (10th-best among FBS centers), 84.0 pass blocking grade, 75.0 run blocking grade

Nebraska center Justin Evans gets the honor of being the highest-rated Cornhusker player in College Football 27. Evans was among one of the best centers in all of college football last season, and is poised to serve as the anchor for Nebraska‘s offense this season. Evans started all 13 games at center for the Huksers last season, and blocked for First Team All-American running back Emmett Johnson.

2. LB Owen Chambliss (89 OVR)

2025 (San Diego State): 109 tackles, five pass deflections, four sacks, one interception

Former San Diego State linebacker Owen Chambliss was a big get out of the Transfer Portal this offseason for Matt Rhule and Nebraska. Chambliss recorded 109 tackles, five pass deflections, four sacks, and an interception for the Aztecs last season. For his efforts, he was named a First Team All-Mountain West selection. He is the second-highest rated Nebraska player at 89 overall.

2025: 45 receptions, 484 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 10.8 AVG

Through his first two seasons donning Nebraska red and white, Jacory Barney Jr. has hauled in 100 career catches for 931 yards and five touchdowns. He was named Third Team All-Big Ten last season, and looks to take the leap to being one of the conference’s top receivers. He is one of four Nebraska wide receivers rated an 80-plus overall (Barney, Nyziah Hunter, Kwazi Gilmer, and Cortez Mills Jr.).

4. QB Anthony Colandrea (87 OVR)

2025 (UNLV): 63.8 CMP%, 3,459 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, 71.7 QBR (31st-best in FBS)

Anthony Colandrea comes to Nebraska this season by way of UNLV, where he started for the Rebels last season. Colandrea boasted the 31st-best QBR in all of college football, passing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns with just nine interceptions. He is tied for the seventh-highest rating among all Big Ten quarterbacks at an 87 overall (UCLA‘s Nico Iamaleava).

5. WR Nyziah Hunter (86 OVR)

2025: 43 receptions, 617 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 14.3 AVG

Nyziah Hunter was one of two elite wide receivers on last year’s team, paired with Jacory Barney Jr. In his first season at Nebraska, Hunter hauled in 43 receptions for 617 yards and five touchdowns. Nebraska added UCLA transfer receiver Kwazi Gilmer through the Transfer Portal, giving quarterback Anthony Colandrea an elite trio of receivers to throw to against the vaunted Big Ten competition this season.

6. WR Kwazi Gilmer (85 OVR)

2025 (UCLA): 50 receptions, 535 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 10.7 AVG

Speaking of Kwazi Gilmer, he comes in at an 85 overall in College Football 27. Gilmer was UCLA‘s leading receiver last season, hauling in 50 receptions for 353 receiving yards and four touchdowns. With three highly rated receivers, there’s no doubt that Nebraska could be one of the most fun offensive teams to play with in the game.

7. LT Elijah Pritchett (85 OVR)

2025: 68.5 PFF grade (141st-best among FBS tackles), 73.1 pass blocking grade, 68.4 run blocking grade

Nebraska left tackle Elijah Pritchett is one of two Cornhusker O-linemen present among their top-10 players in College Football 27. Pritchett played in all 13 games last season, making nine starts at left tackle. He spent three seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer before transferring to Lincoln prior to the 2025 season.

2025: 61 tackles, one forced fumble, one sack

Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. is back for his third season with the program, and comes in at an 85 overall. Through two seasons, Shavers Jr. has compiled 86 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. He’ll be tasked with leading the Nebraska defense, which was underwhelming last season. Its 329.5 YPG allowed ranked ninth among all Big Ten teams.

9. CB Andrew Marshall (84 OVR)

2025: 45 tackles, three pass deflections, one interception

Cornerback Andrew Marshall is the highest-rated member of Nebraska’s secondary, coming in at an 84 overall. Marshall recorded 45 tackles and one interceptions last season for the Huskers. He played at Idaho before transferring to Nebraska for the 2025 season.

10. EDGE Williams Nwaneri (83 OVR)

2025: 27 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass deflection

Finally, EDGE rusher Williams Nwaneri rounds out Nebraska‘s top-10 rated players. Nwaneri, a former Five Star-Plus recruit, hasn’t quite lived up to his expectations so far. Heading into his second season under head coach Matt Rhule, however, the tools are certainly there for things to click. He is an 83 overall in College Football 27.

Remainder of Nebraska’s Player Ratings

RT Tree Babalade: 82 OVR

K Kyle Cunahan: 82 OVR

CB Donovan Jones: 82 OVR

TE Luke Lindenmeyer: 82 OVR

FS Dwayne McDougle III: 82 OVR

DT Riley Van Poppel: 82 OVR

RT Gunnar Gottula: 81 OVR

WR Cortez Mills Jr.: 81 OVR

RG Brendan Black: 78 OVR

SS Rex Guthrie: 78 OVR

EDGE Cameron Lenhardt: 78 OVR

HB Isaiah Mozee: 78 OVR

HB Mekhi Nelson: 78 OVR

WR Janiran Bonner: 77 OVR

LB Dexter Foster: 77 OVR

HB Kwinten Ives: 77 OVR

EDGE Anthony Jones Jr.: 77 OVR

DT Owen Stoudmire: 77 OVR

FS Mario Buford: 76 OVR

LG Paul Mubenga: 76 OVR

DT Jahsear Whittington: 76 OVR

LG Grant Brix: 75 OVR

CB Jamir Conn: 75 OVR

RG Tyler Knaak: 75 OVR

TE Carter Nelson: 75 OVR

SS Justyn Rhett: 75 OVR

RG Sam Sledge: 75 OVR

EDGE Mac Markway: 74 OVR

DT Gabe Moore: 74 OVR

EDGE Kade Pietrzak: 74 OVR

EDGE Dylan Rogers: 74 OVR

CB Amare Sanders: 74 OVR

HB Conor Booth: 73 OVR

WR Quinn Clark: 73 OVR

CB Victor Evans III: 73 OVR

EDGE Mason Goldman: 73 OVR

LB Christian Jones: 73 OVR

QB TJ Lateef: 73 OVR

DT Sua Lefotu: 73 OVR

EDGE Willis McGahee IV: 73 OVR

EDGE Ashton Murphy: 72 OVR

LB Dawson Merritt: 71 OVR

LT Preston Taumua: 71 OVR

TE Jack Wills: 70 OVR

FS Caleb Benning: 69 OVR

LG Brock Knutson: 69 OVR

QB Daniel Kaelin: 68 OVR

C Jake Peters: 68 OVR

WR Keelan Smith: 68 OVR

LB Will Hawthorne: 64 OVR