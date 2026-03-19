Ex-Nebraska coach Doc Sadler reacts to Huskers first NCAA Tournament win in history

Nebraska achieved history Thursday by notching the program’s first-ever March Madness win with a dominating 76-47 rout of 13-seeded Troy in its first-round NCAA Tournament game in Oklahoma City. The victory snapped the Cornhuskers’ 0-for-8 skid all-time in NCAA Tournament action.

Former Nebraska head coach Doc Sadler, now a special advisor to Kansas head coach Bill Self, was among the first to congratulate the Huskers’ and seventh-year head coach Fred Hoiberg on the historic accomplishment. Hoiberg is now 111-114 in seven seasons in Lincoln, but the latest victory might mean more than all the others combined.

“Congratulations to Fred and all the Husker fans,” Sadler posted Thursday afternoon. “Great win for Husker nation.”

Congratulations to Fred and all the Husker fans. Great win for Husker nation. — Doc Sadler (@coachdocsadler) March 19, 2026

Fourth-seeded Nebraska (27-6) advances to take on the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 5-seeded Vanderbilt and No. 12-seeded McNeese State on Saturday. The game is at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center.

The Cornhuskers had previously lost all eight prior NCAA Tournament games, including a heartbreaking 89-84 loss to 14th-seeded Xavier in the opening round of the 1991 tournament. Nebraska’s March Madness losing streak lasted 40 years, beginning in 1986 with a 67-59 loss to eighth-seeded Western Kentucky.

Sadler served as the Cornhuskers’ head coach between 2006-12 and returned as an assistant between 2019-22, but was never involved with a Nebraska team that made the NCAA Tournament. After making March Madness in four-straight years between 1991-94, the ‘Huskers played in just three NCAA Tournament games in the last 30 years before Thursday’s victory — including a 98-83 loss to ninth-seeded Texas A&M in 2024, its last appearance prior to this season.

Nebraska unlocks Bud Light fridge of Husker beers with program’s first NCAA Tournament win

Nebraska is set to cash in a special prize for the fans, courtesy of its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. The Cornhuskers faithful around the state will now have access to a special set of refrigerators with custom Nebraska products inside.

According to a story in the Sports Business Journal, an Anheuser-Busch spokesman confirmed that several special fridges had been placed throughout Omaha and Lincoln. They were “full of Bud Light cans (that) will unlock when the buzzer sounds.”

The reason for the promotion? Nebraska was previously the only power-conference program to never have won an NCAA Tournament game.

Fridges in Omaha that were set to be unlocked Thursday were located at Jerzes Sports Bar, Waterfall Lounge, Candlelight Bar and Grill and Office West Lounge. And the key has been delivered: Nebraska won its first NCAA Tournament game in 131 years as a program.

— On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.