FIU cornerback Victor Evans III has committed to Nebraska, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He was the No. 986 ranked player (No. 118 CB) in On3’s Transfer Portal Rankings.

Across three seasons at FIU, Evans III recorded 59 tackles, four pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception. This past season, the Opa Locka, FL native totaled 42 tackles for a 7-6 FIU program.

Prior to enrolling at FIU, Freeman was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 2,063 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 195 S in his class and the No. 295 overall player from the state of Florida, hailing from Monsignor Pace.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.