The Nebraska Cornhuskers have nabbed them another commitment for their women’s flag football team and it comes via Florida high school girls flag football.

According to an Instagram announcement on Tuesday evening, Fort Lauderdale (FL) St. Thomas Aquinas senior wide receiver Emmi Merhi has committed to Nebraska for girls flag football. Merhi was previously committed to Troy for volleyball.

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Merhi this past season for the Raiders has been one of the state’s top pass catchers as the 6-foot receiver has hauled in 39 passes for 399 yards and eight touchdowns. The St. Thomas Aquinas two-sport star isn’t the only commitment that the Cornhuskers have currently for women’s flag football.

Mountain Vista (CO) Class of 2027 quarterback Ariana Akey announced via Instagram her commitment to Nebraska for women’s flag football earlier this month.

Akey has had herself a prolific prep career behind center for the Eagles, with the signal caller throwing for a total of 8,980 yards with 171 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The quarterback can get it done with her legs as she rushed for 2,769 yards and scored 35 touchdowns in that same span playing Colorado high school girls flag football.

Back in late January, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) junior quarterback Makena Cook became the first-ever female athlete to receive a Division I, Power 4 offer for flag from Nebraska. Cook, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, completed 639 of 863 (74 percent) passes for 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns this past season.

The Raiders are 12-3 on the Florida high school girls flag football season and take on Nova tonight in the FHSAA Class 3A playoffs.

More about St. Thomas Aquinas High School

St. Thomas Aquinas High School, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a prestigious Catholic college preparatory school known for its rigorous academics, exceptional athletics, and strong emphasis on spiritual growth. Offering a wide range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education. Its athletic teams are frequently state champions, enhancing school spirit and pride. The school focuses on leadership, community service, and personal development, ensuring well-rounded, future-ready graduates.