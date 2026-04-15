Former NC State NCAA wrestling champion Vince Robinson committed to Nebraska out of the transfer portal. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is a two-time All-American at 125 pounds.

The projected starter for the Huskers going into 2026-27 was Kael Lauridsen, who was an NCAA qualifier in 2026. Jacob Van Dee, a senior, is at 133 pounds, so Robinson would logically take over the 125-pound spot in the Nebraska lineup.

Robinson is 44-9 in his collegiate career after spending three years with NC State. He redshirted his first year and then went 23-3 in 2024-25, winning the NCAA crown at 125 pounds over Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley.

After losing to Spratley in the second round of this year’s tournament, Robinson wrestled back and beat No. 2 seed Eddie Ventresca (Virginia Tech) in the Blood Round to become an All-American for the second straight year. He ended up beating Spratley in the consolation bracket 3-2 in tiebreakers to advance to the third place match.

Robinson would fall to Stanford’s Nico Provo (who also entered the transfer portal after the season) 10-2. The Wolfpack star ended his season with a fourth place finish.

Robinson was thankful for his time at NC State before entering the portal at the beginning of April. But safe to say, it was a big blow to the Wolfpack lightweights.

“Being able to wrestle in a NC State singlet has been a privilege & a journey that I will forever love & be grateful for,” Robinson wrote on Instagram. “To Wolfpack Nation, I want to thank you for all the moments, support, and unconditional love you’ve showed me since I took my first whistle in a NC State singlet & I’m forever blessed to be able to have my name put in those rafters forever because it wouldn’t have been possible without you all.

“I want to thank all my coaches, brothers, trainer, Mackenzi and the program. You guys have gave me the best 3 years of my life and helped me achieve a dream that I’ve been chasing since a kid and I can’t thank any of you all enough for that. After a lot of talking with my family and God, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal.”