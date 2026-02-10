Bill Moos, who was Nebraska‘s athletic director from 2017-21, is officially releasing his memoir, Crab Creek Chronicles: From the Wheat Fields to the Ball Fields and Beyond, this week. On Early Break, a Nebraska-based radio show, On3’s Steven Sipple revealed that Moos admits in the book that he wanted to hire Dana Altman instead of current basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg.

“He wanted to hire Dana Altman, and was told no by then-regent [Jim] Pillen And Ronnie Green, who was the chancellor at the time,” Sipple said. “They pulled Bill into a side room at [Pinnacle Bank Arena] — they, Pillen and Ronnie Green — and expressly told the AD, ‘No, you will not hire Dana Altman. Nebraska fans will not accept that.’

The Nebraska head basketball coach position became open after the 2019-19 season when the school fired longtime HC Tim Miles. At the time, Dana Altman was one of the hottest names in college basketball.

He’d led Oregon to an Elite Eight appearance in 2016, a Final Four in 2017 and a Sweet Sixteen in 2019. While Altman was finding success on the West Coast, he was originally from Nebraska and had played college basketball in the Cornhusker State.

Altman seemed like a natural fit for Nebraska. Nonetheless, Pillen and Green reportedly insisted Moos look elsewhere for the Cornhuskers’ next leader. Bill Moos ultimately landed on Fred Hoiberg, who had recently been fired by the Chicago Bulls.

Hoiberg was the Bulls’ head coach from 2015-18. He posted a 115-155 record with the team and led them to one playoffs appearance. Like Altman, Hoiberg grew up in Nebraska.

The school ultimately hired the former NBA head man. Initially, the decision seemed to have been a mistake. Nebraska had three consecutive losing seasons under Hoiberg before going .500 in the 2022-23 campaign.

Alas, Nebraska stuck with Hoiberg and the school’s loyalty paid dividends. As of this report, Nebraska is 21-2 overall and 10-2 in conference play. The Cornhuskers are ranked No. 7 in the country and expected to be a legitimate Final Four contender.

In contrast, Dana Altman and his Ducks are 8-16 and tied for last place in the Big Ten. When Oregon and Nebraska met this season, the Cornhuskers dominated the Ducks in a 90-55 blowout.