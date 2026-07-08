Former Nebraska wrestler AJ Ferrari arrested on warrant for outstanding charges

Former Nebraska wrestler AJ Ferrari has been arrested by the Douglas County Authorities, according to a report out of Omaha, Neb., by WOWT. An arrest warrant had previously been put out five days prior.

Ferrari had an outstanding warrant from Lancaster County on charges of assault by strangulation/suffocation of a pregnant woman, domestic violence assault and false imprisonment. The first two charges were felonies in the third degree, while the final was a felony in the first degree.

Authorities were working tips and staked out a home near Bennington. Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, a woman left the home to get into a truck in the driveway.

At that point, she was reportedly followed by a man “crawling out of the garage and entering the rear passenger seat of the truck,” according to WOWT. The man was identified as AJ Ferrari.

Investigators then followed the truck and notified relevant authorities. Ferrari was then stopped and taken into custody without incident, WOWT reported.

Previously, AJ Ferrari was in trouble with the law for speeding and avoiding arrest. That incident also took place in the state of Nebraska.

“Just days after law enforcement arrested former Husker wrestler A.J. Ferrari following a pursuit in North Platte, Lancaster County issued a warrant for his arrest for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in Lincoln,” the Journal Star said in its report. “An arrest warrant for Ferrari was issued, charging him with strangling a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic violence assault of a pregnant woman causing bodily injuries, and first-degree false imprisonment.”

The woman involved in the matter told police Ferrari dragged her off a bed by her feet. She eventually got away from Ferrari, eventually going to the hospital. Doctors said neck injuries were present. Reports say Ferrari was eventually booked by police, then released on a $2,000 bond.

Arrests are beginning to pile up for Ferrari. The previously mentioned speeding arrest was actually his second one of the year. Back in January, he was pulled over for speeding and detained on an evading arrest warrant from October 2025.

More on AJ Ferrari, wrestling career

Earlier in June, the three-time All-American and 2021 NCAA champion said his commitment out of the transfer portal was coming in a few weeks. Ferrari claimed he was likely to wrestle at 197 pounds for the 2026-27 season, in what would more than likely be his final season should he be granted a waiver.

Having wrestled at 197 at Oklahoma State and Cal State Bakersfield, Ferrari went up to heavyweight last year at Nebraska en route to All-American honors. Now, it seems like he wants to drop back down. His middle brother, Anthony, recently committed to Morgan State, returning to the school after one year at Campbell. While AJ Ferrari expressed interest in wrestling with him this year, there’s been no indication of where he’ll actually go.

“There were a lot of schools that reached out, but I’ll be committing in the next couple weeks,” Ferrari said back in early June. “Me and my brother, we’re trying to go to the same school. It’s very hard, but I really do want to go wrestle with my brothers, so we’ll see what happens. Too early to say, but definitely in the next couple weeks we’ll definitely commit.”

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this report.