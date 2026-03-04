Fred Hoiberg calls out 'ridiculous' rule after loss to UCLA

Nebraska wrapped up its West Coast trip on Tuesday night, splitting games in Los Angeles. Saturday brought a victory against USC before dropping one at Pauley Pavilion vs. UCLA. The Huskers and Fred Hoiberg head back to Lincoln for one more regular season game, having to deal with a rule the head coach is not too fond of.

Hoiberg says Nebraska is going to get right back to work on Wednesday instead of getting some rest. A Big Ten rule states Thursday is a day off because of the travel for Nebraska. In a scenario where Hoiberg wants his team to bounce back quickly, the idea of not getting anything done on Thursday upset him in the postgame press conference. He even called for the Big Ten to change it moving forward.

“The biggest thing is how we’re going to respond,” Hoiberg said. “That’s the only thing that matters right now. We’re going to flush this one away. We’re actually going to watch film tomorrow and do our stations, do our walkthrough, because we have to take Thursday off. Which is ridiculous with this travel schedule. They need to change that rule. But it is what it is. We’ll get back and get to work right away, which is probably a good thing.”

Nebraska lost by 20 to UCLA, being a real gut punch. This marks a fifth loss for them, all coming within a timefram just over a month. The undefeated start was a great storyline but eventually caught up to Nebraska. Now, Hoiberg wants to make sure everyone is able to get back on track — something he has seen take place already throughout the year.

“That’s one thing when I look at our guys, they’ve been unbelievable in their preparation and the way that they move past emotional wins,” Hoiberg said. “The way they move past a couple tough losses. I’m confident we’ll do that again.”

Following losses, Nebraska holds a 3-1 record. The lone two-game period where they dropped both came vs. Michigan and Illinois to end January and start February.

Revenge should be on everyone’s mind at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Iowa comes to town after winning the reverse fixture in Iowa City. Nebraska earning a win would clinch some extra time off before playing in the Big Ten Tournament, too. But more than anything, beating a rivalry is always going to be the top priority.