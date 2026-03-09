Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska agree to contract extension through 2031-32 season

On Monday, Nebraska announced it signed head coach Fred Hoiberg to a contract extension through the 2031-32 season. The Cornhuskers concluded the regular season with a 26-5 record and are currently ranked No. 9 in the country.

“Fred Hoiberg is a tremendous representative of the University of Nebraska, the Lincoln community, and our state. We are extremely proud that he will continue to lead the Nebraska men’s basketball program well into the future,” Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen said in a release. “Fred has built this program step by step and his leadership has Nebraska positioned to continue to compete at a high level in the Big Ten Conference and nationally. Fred is one of the most respected coaches in the country by his peers, and his success has been recognized throughout the college basketball world.”

Hoiberg is in his seventh season as Nebraska’s head coach. The Cornhuskers posted losing records in each of Hoiberg’s first three seasons at the helm. Then, the program began to turn upward.

In the 2022-23 season, the Cornhuskers finished with a .500 record. Nebraska posted 23 wins the following season and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance of Hoiberg’s tenure.

Nebraska took a slight step backward last season, missing out on the NCAA Tournament. Nonetheless, the Cornhuskers are now poised to be a 3-seed in the Big Dance after finishing second in the regular-season Big Ten standings.

“I’m appreciative of the continued confidence from Troy Dannen and Jeffrey Gold and thank them for the support they have shown in our staff’s leadership of the Husker basketball program,” Hoiberg said. “We have a long family history with the University of Nebraska, and the support we have received over the last seven years is truly remarkable.

“We are blessed with world-class facilities, but the people are what make Nebraska special. Our goal is to continue building a program that our fans can embrace and have pride in because it represents the values of Nebraska.”

Recruits are taking notice of Nebraska’s success. Two four-star prospects have committed to Nebraska in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Cornhuskers will undoubtedly reel in talent from the transfer portal this offseason as well.

With support from the school’s administration, Hoiberg has all he needs to succeed for the foreseeable future. On Friday, Nebraska will play its first game in the Big Ten Tournament. The Cornhuskers’ opponent is yet to be determined.