In one of the greatest games in recent NCAA Tournament history, No. 4 seed Nebraska held off No. 5 seed Vanderbilt 82-80 Saturday night to advance to the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in program history.

The Cornhuskers, with the game tied at 80, used a go-ahead driving layup by Braden Frager with two seconds remaining to take the 82-80 lead. Following a Vanderbilt timeout, star guard Tyler Tanner nearly hit one of the greatest shots in NCAA Tournament history to steal the victory. Tanner launched an on-line shot from beyond mid-court, but it just bounced off the rim to end the game.

OH MY GOODNESS THAT ALMOST WENT IN! 🤯



NEBRASKA HOLDS ON 😱#MarchMadness @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/C8h63pSGLY — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

In the immediate aftermath of the wild game, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg revealed he was still ‘shaking’ from the near miss from Tanner.

"I'm still shaking" 🫨



Fred Hoiberg lets all of his emotions out after a THRILLING victory for @HuskerMBB 🎙️ #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vVmIwIjJ79 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 22, 2026

“I can’t believe that last shot… I’m still shaking,” Hoiberg said. “I mean, what a great play by Pryce (Sandfort) to drive it in there and get it to Braden (Frager) and making a big win. We switched up defense late. I’m speechless. Hell, I don’t even know what to say right now.”

Fred Hoiberg commends Vanderbilt, Tanner for phenomenal game

Heading into the 2026 NCAA Tournament, Nebraska was the only Power-Four program in college basketball to never win a Tournament game. Not only did the Cornhuskers earn their first victory with a dominant victory over No. 13 seed Troy in the Round of 64, they have now knocked off No. 5 Vanderbilt to set up a game against the winner of No. 1 Florida/No. 9 Iowa in the Sweet Sixteen.

“My hat’s off to Vanderbilt. That’s a hell of a team,” Hoiberg continued postgame. “Unbelievably well-coached. Those guys play hard, they pressure. Very difficult on a one-day prep to get the game plan put in, but our guys got off to great start. I thought that was very important. We did a good job getting our fans into the game.”

When asked about the shot postgame, Tanner couldn’t even respond in words. He just shook his head when asked if he thought the ball had gone in the net.

“Yeah, it hurts pretty bad being that close, especially hard-fought game,” Tanner said after a few moments. “It was electric the whole time through. Big crowd presence. Yeah, it hurts that the season is over, yeah.”