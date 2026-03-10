Greg McElroy breaks down what to expect from Nebraska spring practice

After undergoing significant roster and staff turnover this offseason, Nebraska will have a new look next season. ESPN’s Greg McElroy recently revealed what fans should expect to see from the Cornhuskers this spring.

“How do you replace the face of the program? Because Dylan Raiola, he’s at Oregon now, and the legacy era is officially in the rear view,” McElroy said. “But, here’s the irony: The offense might actually be better suited for explosiveness in 2026 because enter in Anthony Colandrea.

“This kid’s a riverboat gambler in the best possible way. He was the Mountain West Player of the Year last year at UNLV. He brings a level of swag to the position that Nebraska hasn’t had in a quarterback in a while. And, I think Matt Rhule has talked about how affable he is. But, on the field, I mean, this guy’s a gunslinger.”

After suffering a season-ending injury late in the 2025 campaign, Dylan Raiola stunned fans when he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Raiola was Nebraska’s QB1 the past two seasons, and the cornerstone of head coach Matt Rhule‘s offense.

In response to Raiola’s decision, Nebraska reeled in a transfer commitment from former UNLV QB Anthony Colandrea. The veteran gunslinger recorded 3,459 passing yards and 23 touchdowns last season, compared to just nine interceptions.

Additionally, Colandrea notched 649 yards and 10 TDs in the ground game. On the other side of the ball, Nebraska hired new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich this offseason.

Under Aurich’s supervision last season, San Diego State ranked No. 11 nationally in yards allowed per game. McElroy believes Aurich could significantly boost Nebraska’s defense.

“One of the big questions is the new defensive coordinator, Robert Aurich, coming in from San Diego State,” McElroy said. “It’s a very simple mission. It’s going to get bigger, get more physical, or get beat. That’s pretty much it.

“…This spring is not necessarily about finding a star. It’s about finding the standard. If the Huskers can leave March with a starting quarterback and a solidified front seven on the defense, the rest of the Big Ten need to be paying close attention to what could go down in Lincoln this year.”

Matt Rhule is entering his fourth season at the helm of the program. Nebraska has posted a 7-6 record in each of the past two seasons. With a revamped roster and staff, the Cornhuskers will look to take a pivotal step forward this year.