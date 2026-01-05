Former Iowa State offensive lineman Brendan Black has committed to Nebraska, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Black spent three seasons at Iowa State and has one year of eligibility remaining.

In the 2025 campaign, Black made 12 appearances for the Cyclones and 10 starts. He was the cornerstone of Iowa State’s offensive line, which only allowed 1.75 sacks per game. In total, Black played in 36 games for the Cyclones, starting in 30 of them.

Brendan Black played high school football at The Bolles School (FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,111 overall player and No. 104 interior offensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Nebraska, Black was the No. 7 interior offensive lineman in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Like many of Iowa State’s player, Black entered the transfer portal this offseason after Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell left the program to take over at Penn State.

Black is the second player to commit to Nebraska via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. He is joined by former Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey, who committed to the Cornhuskers on Sunday.

Minchey made six appearances for the Fighting Irish this past season. He completed 20-of-his-26 pass attempts for 196 yards. He didn’t throw a touchdown or an interception. Minchey also recorded seven carries for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Minchey has two years of eligibility remaining. He will compete with TJ Lateef for the starting QB title. Lateef started Nebraska’s final four games after Dylan Raiola suffered a season-ending injury. Raiola entered the transfer portal this offseason.

The Cornhuskers finished the 2025 season with a 7-6 overall record and a 4-5 mark in conference play. Next season will be head coach Matt Rhule‘s fourth at the helm of the program. Nebraska has posted back-to-back 7-6 campaigns and will be hungry to take another step forward this year.

“To get over the hump, we have a lot to do,” Rhule said Nebraska’s loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl. “We’re going to attack it and we’re going to be unbelievably persistent at it. … I think we’re in really good position in what we’ll do in terms of personnel.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.