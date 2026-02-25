Jamarques Lawrence injury update: Nebraska guard's status vs. Maryland revealed

Nebraska guard Jamarques Lawrence is available to play against Maryland on Wednesday after previously being listed as questionable with an illness. Lawrence did not appear on the Big Ten’s availability report ahead of tip off.

Lawrence averages 10.6 points and 3.8 assists per game. He has yet to miss a game for the Cornhuskers this season, playing in and starting all 27 games for Fred Hoiberg’s squad so far. He’s one of four Huskers to average double figures this season.

He’s had an interesting journey to Nebraska. Lawrence is in his fourth college season and his second stint with the Huskers. He played for Nebraska during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons before transferring to Rhode Island for the 2024-25 season. He found himself back in the portal this past offseason, choosing to reunite with his original college basketball team.

After his transfer back to Lincoln, Lawrence is averaging career-highs in points, assists, steals and rebounds. What hasn’t changed throughout his career, however, is his reliability from deep. This season, Lawrence is averaging 37.5% from deep while shooting 4.5 3-pointers per game on average. He’s 37.9% on his career.

Their matchup against Maryland (11-16, 4-12 Big Ten) comes at a time where Nebraska (23-4, 12-4 Big Ten) have lost four of their last seven matchups after a 20-0 start to the regular season. The Huskers have four games left in their regular season (including vs. Maryland) to try and improve their seeding in the Big Ten Tournament. However, Michigan has already claimed at least a share of the conference’s regular season title with a 16-1 record.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET live on the Big Ten Network. The Huskers are looking to claim their second victory in a row with a win on Wednesday.

Looking ahead, Nebraska is on the road at USC. They’ll stay on the West Coast for a meeting vs. UCLA before rounding out the regular season at home vs. Iowa.