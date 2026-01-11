Jim Hartung, Nebraska assistant and Olympic gold medalist, dead at 65

On Sunday, Nebraska athletics announced that Jim Hartung died. He was 65 years old. Hartung was one of the most-accomplished U.S. gymnasts of all time and had been a Nebraska gymnastics assistant for the past 19 years.

“The Nebraska Athletic Department is deeply saddened to announce the passing of assistant men’s gymnastics coach Jim Hartung on Saturday night,” Nebraska athletics’ statement read. “Our condolences go out to Jim’s family, friends, and everyone he has impacted during his remarkable life in gymnastics from a national champion athlete at Nebraska to an Olympic gold medalist to a successful coach.

“Jim is a true Husker legend and his impact on the sport of gymnastics will carry on for decades to come. Our department will provide all available resources and support for our men’s gymnastics student-athletes and coaching staff during this very difficult time.”

Hartung is from Omaha, Nebraska. He competed in gymnastics at Nebraska from 1979-82. The Cornhuskers won the national title in each of Hartung’s four years with the program.

On an individual level, Hartung was the all-around NCAA champion in 1980 and 1981. During his career, he also won five apparatus gold medals at NCAA championships. For his efforts, Hartung won the Nissen Award, annually awarded to the country’s top gymnast, in 1982.

Most notably, Hartung won gold with U.S. gymnastics team at the 1984 Olympics. He joined Nebraska’s gymnastics staff as an assistant in 2006.

In 2015, Hartung was named a member of the inaugural Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame. Two years ago, Hartung was a part of the first College Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame Class.

Hartug is survived by his four children: Jim, Nick, Jake and Hannah. Hartung died from a heart attack, according to the International Gymnast Magazine.

“Jim was a fixture in the gymnastics world and meant so much to so many people across our community. He was more than a coach,” the magazine wrote on its official Instagram page. “He was a mentor, a leader, a storyteller, and someone who genuinely cared about the people around him. Jim had a special way of connecting with others, whether through his quick wit, his sense of humor, or his ability to make people feel seen and valued wherever he went.

“In true Jim fashion, he was in the gym on Friday doing what he loved most, coaching, teaching, and spending time with the current generation of gymnasts. That dedication to the sport and to the people in it defined who Jim was. He loved gymnastics, he loved sharing his knowledge, and most of all, he loved the relationships that came with it.”