Jordan Burroughs to face Sean Brady at RAF 12 in Cleveland

Jordan Burroughs will wrestle UFC star Sean Brady in the main event of RAF 12 at Real American Freestyle’s first year anniversary event. It takes place August 22nd in Cleveland.

Burroughs, who hasn’t wrestled since the 2024 World Championships, was signed earlier this summer to represent RAF. He’ll return to the mat in a little more than a month where he’ll take on Brady, the No. 5 UFC welterweight contender, who’s 19-2 in his MMA career.

The wrestling match will be at catchweight, presumably for these two to meet in the middle rather than go a strict weight class. Burroughs, considered the American GOAT, never officially retired after 2024.

RAF12 MAIN EVENT🔥



Olympic Gold medalist Jordan Burroughs is back on the mat to face MMA standout Sean Brady as RAF returns to Cleveland on August 22.



Tickets in bio. Stream exclusively on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/BaGl0C7ccd — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) July 3, 2026

Burroughs’ seven combined gold medals are the most for any freestyle wrestler in American history. A Nebraska alum and New Jersey native, Burroughs won the Gold Medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

A career 74 KG wrestler, Burroughs moved up during the 2024 calendar year after falling short at the Olympic Trials. He had competed at the 2012 (Gold), ’16 and ’20 Olympics as the USA representative.

Moving up to 79 KG for the World Championships after the 2024 Olympics, Burroughs claimed the Team USA spot but went 2-1 at the championships, falling short of a medal. Still, Burroughs’ resume speaks for itself.

Real American Freestyle is streamed exclusively on FOX Nation. Fans and viewers can watch HERE.

Jordan Burroughs vs. Sean Brady set for RAF 12

While in college, Burroughs was a three-time All-American for the Huskers, winning two national titles in 2009 and ’11. Burroughs finished with a 128-20 career record before moving onto the freestyle scene as a professional.

Recently, Burroughs opened up about his future in the sport. He currently runs “All I See is Gold Academy” and has no plans to coach in college wrestling, although he didn’t rule it out.

“I haven’t ruled out collegiate coaching,” Burroughs told FloWrestling. “I haven’t ruled out Olympic coaching. I’m blooming where I’m planted currently.”

So will Burroughs coach? Well, it’s a nuanced answer from the GOAT.

“Yes. And no. No, because I know it’s freaking hard,” Burroughs said. “This is small potatoes compared to what (David Taylor is) doing, and the amount of investment that he has. Like, I saw the expenditures for all the collegiate programs in the top 10 in this past fiscal year, and Oklahoma State was second in the country. Spent $5 million on their wrestling program this year. When you have that level of investment from people, like there’s a return that’s expected from you, and that cause for extreme demand and command of your time. So, I know he’s working really hard.”