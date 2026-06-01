The career of a college softball icon came to an end on Sunday night. Texas‘ three-run sixth inning helped end the season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the career of Jordy Frahm.

Anyone who has followed college softball in recent years is aware of Frahm. The once-Oklahoma star became a champion with the Sooners and then came home to Nebraska to play for her hometown team. But with her college career now done, she took a moment to reflect on the importance of the sport.

Frahm — once known as Jordy Bahl before getting married — penned a letter to her sport released on Monday morning. You can watch her reading of it below.

"While this chapter may be ending, the person you helped shape will stay with me forever."



Jordy Frahm writes a heartwarming letter to softball.#WCWS x @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/HrRezHNv6B — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 1, 2026

“Dear softball, you came into my life when I was just eight years old, and somehow became so much more than a game,” Frahm said. “You awakened something in me: a competitive spirit and a fire to push myself further than I thought I could go. You taught me how to be strong, how to fight through failure, how to test myself mentally, physically, and emotionally. For 15 years, you have shaped me. God has used you in my life in the most incredible ways. Through you, He has broken me down and rebuilt me stronger. He taught me humility and defeat, confidence and adversity, discipline in the everyday, and gratitude in the moments I never wanted to end. You carried me across this beautiful country and gave me experiences I could have never dreamed of as an eight-year-old little girl with a glove in her hand.”

Frahm led Nebraska in hitting this year, recording a .403 batting average and in home runs with 20. In her final game in college softball, Fraham went 1-for-3 with a home run.

Softball took Frahm on countless journeys

A Papillion, Neb., native, Frahm started her career at Oklahoma in 2022. She played in 71 games, starting 46 of them. She went 44-2 with the Sooners as a pitcher, posting 397 strikeouts and a 0.99 ERA. She won the Women’s College World Series in 2022 and 2023.

Frahm transferred to Nebraska ahead of the 2024 season. After a season-ending injury, Frahm played two more seasons with the Huskers.

“Because of you, I’ve seen places I never imagined, stood on fields that once felt impossible to reach, and met people who became family,” Frahm said. “The friendships you gave me are some of the greatest gifts of my life. Memories became pieces of me I carry forever. At 23 years old, and my fifth year of college, it’s hard to even fit into words what you mean to be: passion, outbreak, joy, exhaustion, growth and so much love. And while this chapter may be ending, the person you have shaped will stay with me forever. I can never thank you enough.”