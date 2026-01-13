Mark Manning addresses AJ Ferrari arrest, status with Nebraska wrestling team

Nebraska wrestling head coach Mark Manning addressed the latest with heavyweight AJ Ferrari following the latter’s arrest Friday night. Ferrari had an outstanding warrant from October in the state of Texas and was pulled over for speeding after Nebraska’s win over Purdue.

As far as what’s next for Ferrari, Manning confirmed the 2021 NCAA champion will be back in action. Although he didn’t say exactly when.

“The situation with AJ is a little fluid right now,” Manning said on Hurrdat Sports. “He got released yesterday, and we’re working through the details of making sure he gets that warrant that he had out for his arrest … down to a misdemeanor. That’s getting worked through today. And so, you know, he’ll be back in action.

“But, yeah, you know people 18 to 23 make mistakes, and that’s about growing up and learning how to, you know, be your best when a lot of people have eyeballs on that. So, you know, the people forget. No one’s perfect out there. People make mistakes, and AJ is a high profile guy, and it’s unfortunate, but you just got to deal with it. You got to make it teachable. Like you mentioned … these guys are not perfect.

Ferrari just returned from a small turf toe injury. He’s considered one of the top contenders for the NCAA title at heavyweight in March.

“And none of us are perfect, so these are teachable moments to say, you know you’re on a team, and there’s a lot of eyeballs on you,” Manning continued. “And the stakes are high and we brought AJ in, and everyone knows he’s got a little bit of a checkered past. He’s a great young man. People know his heart, know the real AJ …

“Haters are never gonna like it. So you kind of deal with all that, with the world. You know, that’s how the real world works … Some people are going to like you and some people are going to have a little bit more compassion for you. And so AJ made a mistake and didn’t follow up on something. And you know, this is real life.”

Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion at 197 pounds for Oklahoma State. After winning it all as a true freshman, a car accident and controversy off the mat followed during his sophomore campaign, where he had already reached double-digit wins.

After leaving the school post-2022, Ferrari did not wrestle collegiately again until last season for CSU Bakersfield. That’s when he wrestled out west in his return, only losing in the NCAA semifinals.

Ferrari is 56-3 in his career, with his only losses coming to 2025 NCAA champion Stephen Buchanan, who won it for Iowa, former West Virginia wrestler Noah Adams 3-2 as a true freshman, and a 5-4 loss to Ohio State heavyweight Nick Feldman earlier this season.