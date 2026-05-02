Matt Rhule dresses up, shows off Kentucky Derby hat at Churchill Downs

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has swapped out his normal baseball cap for a bigger hat at the Kentucky Derby. Photos of Rhule emerged from Churchill Downs, where he is set to watch the 152nd edition of the race. And as per usual, outfits are one of the biggest topics of conversation throughout the day.

Rhule is no different, who went with more of a classic look. Yes, the hat stands out more than anything. But Rhule decided to go with a simple button-up shirt and a blazer. No eye-popping colors like you might usually see at the Kentucky Derby.

The photo going around social media did not give us a look at the pants or shoes Rhule is donning. Maybe the Huskers’ lead guy concocted something crazy with them. Either way, you can check out the full thing here.

Eventually, Rhule will find himself back in Lincoln working on the 2026 season. Nebraska is looking to finally break through and get back in the national spotlight. Rhule took over the program at one of its lowest-ever points, having a losing record in six straight years. Since then, the growth has been solid for Nebraska.

However, you have to imagine fans are ready to get back to big-time winning ways. Rhule is certainly a guy they seem to believe in.

More on the 2026 Kentucky Derby

The odds remain extremely tight for the Kentucky Derby as post time approaches. Without a clear favorite on the board, bettors have selected a group of horses with the best chance. Renegade and Commandment headline that group, along with late entry Chief Wallabee, feel-good story So Happy and strong Kentucky performer Further Ado. Japanese horse Danon Bourbon, along with Wonder Dean, hold the opportunity to become the first horse from the country to win the Run for the Roses.

The Kentucky Derby will kick off the most exciting stretch of the horse racing calendar, serving as the first leg in the Triple Crown. Two weeks later, the top thoroughbreds will travel to the Preakness, with the Belmont scheduled three weeks after in June.

13 horses have ever won all three races in the Triple Crown, starting with Sir Barton in 1919. After a run of successful bids in the 1930s and 1940s, there was a long gap to Secretariat in 1973. 1977 and 1978 got the only ever back-to-back Triple Crown runs from Seattle Slew and Affirmed.

There was then a long gap to American Pharaoh, the next horse to achieve the feat in 2015. Justify became the latest to win the Triple Crown in 2018, giving way to another gap that continues today.

On3’s James Fletcher contributed to this report