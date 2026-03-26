Led by head coach Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska has won two NCAA Tournament games for the first time in program history. The Huskers are a Sweet Sixteen victory over No. 9 seed Iowa away from advancing to the Elite Eight for the first time ever.

It’s been a long time coming for Hoiberg and the program. Hoiberg led the Huskers to a lowly 40-83 record through his first four seasons at the helm. This had many fans openly calling for his firing. The last three seasons, however, have shown that perseverance pays off.

Hoiberg led Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014 in 2024, won the College Basketball Crown in 2025, and has the Huskers in the Sweet 16 for the first time ever this season. His colleague, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule, opened up about the basketball program on Thursday ahead of their Sweet Sixteen matchup.

Rhule is in a somewhat similar situation to what Hoiberg dealt with early in his career. Through the first three seasons of the Rhule era for Nebraska football, the Huskers are just 19-19.

Matt Rhule opens up about Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament run

“The men, I just think they play with… it’s not even the fact they’re winning, it’s the fact that they play with great grit and passion,” Rhule said. “They play together. Even last game, they were up for most of the game. When Vanderbilt came back, they didn’t panic. It went all the way down to the very end.

“I hold a special place in my heart for Sam Hoiberg. The first week I was here, there was an article written asking why (AD) Trev (Alberts) let Fred (Hoiberg) go? As a coach’s kid, that’s a difficult thing. My kids have seen it. For Sam to continuously go out there and dive on the floor. Forget the shots and all that stuff.

“To watch Sam Hoiberg for three-plus years diving on the ground of this team, father, and father has been really cool. Proud to be associated with them, and seeing Chris Webber say he’s never seen anything like it. Also, one of the players on Houston‘s team is friends with Jeremiah Charles and told him that they were chanting for Nebraska during our games. It’s what makes Nebraska special.”

No. 4 Nebraska and No. 9 Iowa face off in a Sweet Sixteen matchup Thursday night. The winner will face the winner of No. 2 Houston/No. 3 Illinois in the Elite Eight. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TruTV.