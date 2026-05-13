Matt Rhule states he is 'unbelievably optimistic' at Nebraska despite letdown season in 2025

Matt Rhule has experienced a few highs as the Nebraska head coach. Two stand out to him more than any, one being the Colorado game in 2024, when the Huskers took down Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. Finally gaining bowl eligibility was the other, where Rhule says fans were overcome with emotion. Exactly what people in Lincoln are going for.

But this past season brought a low for Rhule. Nebraska could not close out the season strongly after starting 5-2. They lost four of their final five games to finish 6-6.

Even so, a ton of optimism remains inside the program — at least from Rhule’s perspective. He believes the positives of what they have accomplished are something that can be unlocked.

“I have to live in the world where having high expectations this past year and losing four out of our last five games,” Rhule said. “Not being able to finish seasons the way that we want. So, I’m unbelievably optimistic.”

The bad stretch for Nebraska began on Nov. 1 with the USC Trojans in town. A tie ball game carried into the fourth quarter before Rhule actually saw his team take the lead. However, USC responded right away with a touchdown. No more points were put on the board, with the home Huskers losing 21-17.

A win followed vs. UCLA on the road. However, the next three games resulted in losses. A disappointing Penn State team beat Nebraska, as did rival Iowa. The Las Vegas Bowl against Utah turned out to be the final gut punch, getting blown out 44-22. Not the way anybody, especially Rhule, envisioned 2026 playing out after a successful September and October.

Rhule has not shifted attention to 2026, where he believes Nebraska can find success. An opportunity to once again start quickly presents itself. Three nonconference games, none of which are against power foes, kickstart the schedule. Nebraska will then play Michigan State and Maryland, two teams that combined for two Big Ten wins in ’25. The reigning national champions, Indiana, coming to Memorial Stadium, is where the tests really begin.

Everyone in Lincoln hopes the results turn out to be a whole lot better. At least one person inside the program is optimistic about where things are heading. Regaining the feeling of what was captured during the Colorado game or taking the next step past bowl eligibility is what Rhule is going for.