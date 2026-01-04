Nebraska CB Brice Turner has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Turner was a redshirt sophomore in 2025.

Turner played in every game for Nebraska this past season. He recorded four solo tackles and spent time on special teams. Turner logged the first tackle of his college career this season, doing so against Akron on kickoff coverage.

He utilized his redshirt as a true freshman saw action during one game in 2024. Notably, he is the very first player to ever commit to head coach Matt Rhule at Nebraska.

Before college, Turner was recruited as a wide receiver before making the transition to defense. As a wideout, Turner was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 937 overall player and No. 138 overall WR in his cycle.

He was a two-sport athlete in college as well, starring in track & field as the 2022 Texas Class 4A state champion in the 100 and 200 meters.

Turner is the 16th Cornhusker from Rhule’s 2025 roster that has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of this report. QB Dylan Raiola is the biggest name for Nebraska to hit the portal so far. He was the Cornhuskers’ QB1 for the past two seasons.

Raiola spent nearly two seasons as the Cornhuskers’ starting quarterback, leading his team to a 13-9 record over that span. He suffered a season-ending injury in Nebraska‘s 21-17 loss to USC on Nov. 1 that effectively ended his stint in Lincoln.

“If he needs a fresh start I’m going to pray that he finds the right place and that he has so much success,” Rhule said af. “With that being said, there’s a lot of great QBs out there and a lot of guys who want to play at Nebraska.”

Now, Nebraska will have to hit the transfer portal as well to replace their lost production on both sides of the ball. It’ll be open until Jan. 16.

