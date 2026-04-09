Nebraska forward Braden Frager will return to Fred Hoiberg’s program for his sophomore season, the Cornhuskers men’s basketball team announced on social media. Frager was a standout freshman for Nebraska this past season.

Frager averaged 11.8 points per game to go along with 3.8 rebounds for Nebraska during the 2025-26 season. He appeared in 33 games despite making two starts. However, he averaged 23.6 minutes off the bench.

He’ll be looked at as a key piece to Hoiberg’s program next season. Notably, his return will come off the heels of Nebraska’s best season in program history. The Huskers won its first 20 games of the season — a program record — before advancing all the way to the Sweet 16. It marked the first time Nebraska had won an NCAA Tournament game in program history.

Now, Frager appears to be a central figure in Nebraksa’s efforts in returning to the second weekend on March Madness and beyond. So far, the Huskers haven’t signed any transfers, but both PF Berke Buyuktuncel and SF Quentin Rhymes have both decided to transfer away from the program.

Coming into the season, Frager was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 253 overall recruit — but has since played well above that ranking. A Lincoln, Nebraska native and the top-rated plater from his home state, it didn’t take long for him to become a fan favorite.

His decision to re-sign with the program comes at a time where thousands of men’s college basketball players have hit the portal since it opened on April 7. With many more expected to come and go, Frager will remain under Hoiberg’s guidance for at least another season.

Nebraska ultimately finished the season with a 28-7 record that included earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were ranked as high as No. 5 in the AP poll during the season.